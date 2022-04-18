A lady brought on the Easter holidays with a bang as she celebrated her new BMW with a pic on Twitter

Tweeps flooded her post with congratulatory messages as they shared in her elation over the new car

Others who were taken by her beauty made their intentions known with hilarious comments and memes

A lady celebrated the Easter holiday with a new car. She announced her latest acquisition and congratulated herself. She accompanied her celebratory post with a snap of her red BMW that she had posed next to.

The woman excitedly captioned her post:

"My Easter is definitely the best."

A lady bought herself a new car on Easter and celebrated with a pic online. Images: @lesedi_kganyago/Twitter

Peeps on Twitter were elated to see the young girl's achievements. Tweeps complimented her on her choice of car and colour. Other people were taken by the woman's beauty and proposed love to her with funny messages and memes.

Here are some of the comments:

@NidachrissN92 said:

"These are the kinda women l like, not the ones who always talk about beauty as if its an achievement."

@TpwearApparel said:

@caiphus_mashia said:

"Good morning, beautiful and a nice colour, lebowa modimo (thank God) with all of your mind, heart and your soul coz le yena (through Him) with passion you go far through thick and thin. Siyakubongela keep on being a role model to others."

@Omotinker said:

@EthwellZwelith2 said:

"Can I be you garden boy, I’d love to see that every morning! ❤️"

