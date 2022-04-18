A Twitter user posted about how bad her mother's cooking was by suggesting that her meals needed to be featured on the reality show, Fear Factor

The lady blamed her father for all the unpalatable meals by saying that he was only after the looks

Tweeps were tickled by the shade and shared about their mothers' cooking skills while others asked how she survived all these years

A lady hilariously vented about her mother's cooking on Twitter. The woman reckoned that her father was only interested in her for the looks and not the cooking which gave people the impression that she couldn't cook.

The woman threw shade at her mother's cooking by saying:

"...my mom’s food deserves to be on 'Fear Factor'."

Many people were tickled by the lady's savage comparison. They flooded her Twitter post with stories about their mother's cooking while others were interested in knowing what they ate all this while.

Here are some of the comments:

@The_Zondo said:

"He made the right decision, I made the same decision, looks and intelligence over cooking, it wasn't a great decision. Ngilambile as we speak but akasemuhle."

@SimplyNahtee said:

@Phuphulenyon said:

"Mom use to cook so nice before but since her husband died the girl don't care nomore yoh I don't even want her by the pots or I will eat everything thrown in the pot till it's soft ‍♀️."

@_umbuyisa said:

@Mpumechina202 said:

"My mom can't even fry an egg! kind of strange neh, the other day she was boiling cabbage Nd nomugodu (and tripe)!!! Kanti uthathe amagxolo ekabishi wabolier wona those green cover of the cabbage! You can use just one piece of the cover just to highlight your cabbage!"

