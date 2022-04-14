A love-struck girl shared a snap of the stiff porridge that she made for her man in a post on Twitter

The pic shows the pap badly cooked, with some of it coating the outside of the pot and spilling onto the cooker

Tweeps were tickled pink by the woman's shoddy efforts and advised that she should quit cooking completely

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A lady shared a pic of her pap-making skills with peeps on Twitter. She explained that the food was made especially for her boyfriend. What got reactions from people was the state in which the pap was in.

In her pic, the woman had made a complete mess of things. The contents of her pot had completely covered the pot and spilt onto the stove.

A lady posted a pic of the pap that she was making for bae and peeps rolled on the floor with laughter. Image: @Kegomod03061209/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Many peeps on Twitter were disturbed by the pap that the lady made. Some laughed out loud while others reckoned that she was not marriage material. Other people advised that she stopped cooking because she was wasting food.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@ThokozaniNicho2 said:

"This should soon come to an end food is expensive yeva."

@Kegomod03061209 said:

@masulukelazyloo said:

"If you cook like that which means you are not makoti wa nnete, o tla ba o le chease girl ya go ja di kota (...you are not a proper makoti. You are a cheese who is used to eating sandwiches)."

@slyza__tsotsi said:

@kwenzamk said:

"Yoh is unacceptable lutho umendo usekude nawe (which means you are far from getting married)."

Man proudly shows off his cooking skills but SA peeps can't deal, call his meal a horror scene on a plate

In another story of a meal preparation gone wrong, Briefly News reported that there’s nothing like a hearty and warm meal to indulge in on a chilly day. One Mzansi man, however, had peeps stunned and confused at what he whipped up in the kitchen.

Online user @mahlatseMla took to Twitter to show off what appeared to be a very awkwardly shaped and drastically burnt attempt at amagwinya (vetkoek). He captioned the post:

“Perfect for today's weather.”

However, his online friends begged to differ. Many peeps took to the comments section to express their thoughts and disapproval of the strange meal. Many compared it to a foetus or a baby elephant.

Source: Briefly News