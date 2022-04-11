A young man @Mabandz_12 proudly took to social media to show his swanky new beamer along with a witty caption

He shared that he got a panoramic sunroof on the car to match his bald spot, leaving peeps quite impressed

South African online users poured in the messages of congratulations in response to the Twitter post

A young gent had his online friends feeling inspired after sharing the amazing news of buying himself a new car – a German machine at that!

Peeps were impressed by a young man's recent car purchase. Image: @Mabandz_12/Twitter

@Mabandz_12 took to Twitter to share three photos of the priceless moment of collecting the keys to his spanking new BMW. He cleverly captioned the post:

“Got a sunroof to match impandla yam (my bald spot). Dilo di changeitse (Things have changed).”

The witty young man had peeps in awe of his confidence despite his bald spot and flexing his new ride in relation to it. Check out some of the comments from his followers showing him love:

@LeeMajikija asked:

“I’ve always been curious why men don’t just cut all their hair off at this point.. why do you force it?”

@TaydosM wrote:

“Dope caption no cap.”

@ThapsKing said:

“Is the cap and impandla a subliminal punchline? Or I'm imagining things lol.”

@HumaMD1 commented:

“Panoramic sunroof is calling my name.”

@Michaelmike211 replied:

“Congratulations king God bless more and more.”

@sne_dlaminii shared:

“UK!!!!!!!! Haibo isgaaaaxa. Congratulations man.”

@Tumz_kby replied:

“Dankie my cuz. So happy and proud of you.”

