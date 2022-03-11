Natasha Thahane has again taken to social media to flaunt her glowing baby bump and this time sis made sure that she doesn't give her haters a platform to attack her

The Blood & Water actress turned off the comments on her Instagram account when she posted the pic of her glowing baby bump for the second time this week

The stunner was roasted by the likes of Slik Talk and even Baleka Mbete caught strays when Natasha announced her pregnancy on Tuesday this week

Natasha Thahane took to social media to show off her glowing baby bump again. The actress turned off her comments section with an aim to ignore the haters.

The stunner received a lot of hate from trolls when she debuted her baby bump a few days ago. Peeps took to her comments section and dragged her for allegedly making a baby with Orlando Pirates star, Thembinkosi Lorch.

She topped the trends list and even former government official Baleka Mbete caught strays. Last year, Natasha shook Mzansi when she revealed she was the beneficiary of over R1 million in funding from the government after reaching out to Mbete.

To avoid the negative energy on her timeline, the Blood & Water actress turned off her comments on Instagram when she posted the second picture of her glowing baby bump.

Slik Talk drags Natasha Thahane

In related news, Briefly News reported that Slik Talk fired shots at actress Natasha Thahane and her beau, Orlando Pirates soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch, after the former announced her pregnancy, much to the thrill of her fans.

The 26-year-old Blood & Water thespian posted an image on Instagram on Tuesday morning that showed her donned in only a maroon cloth, exposing her baby bump. Slik, as with many other social media users, was quick to conclude they were expecting the child together with Lorch.

His latest rant earned him a place on Mzansi's Twitter trends list for the better part of Tuesday afternoon and evening. There were plenty of reactions to the video on the streets as Saffas, mostly, laughed over the whole thing.

