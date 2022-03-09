Natasha Thahane's pregnancy was a huge talking point on the social media streets after the Blood and Water actress made the reveal on Tuesday

Her pregnancy revived talk of the R1 million in funds she received with the help of former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to study at NYFA

A local Twitter user's sizzling post ensured that Mzansi's boisterous social networking community had a field day making Mbete the butt of the joke

A bunch of Saffas on the timeline are convinced that Blood and Water actress Natasha Thahane's surprise pregnancy revelation on Tuesday may see former Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete delaying her retirement from politics.

Last year, Natasha grabbed the headlines after dropping the bombshell during her interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG that she was the beneficiary of over R1 million in funding from the government after reaching out to the politician.

Natasha Thahane's pregnancy has seen Baleka Mbete's name unwittingly dragged into the limelight. Image: @toxinews, @natasha_thahane

There was an immediate backlash from the public to the Thespian's claims, resulting in her decision to keep away from social media for a short time. But this was not before she attempted to clear the air on her statement.

Natasha, the granddaughter of late Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, told former YFM radio DJ MacG she needed help with financing her studies at the New York Film Academy (NYFA) in the US in 2017, TimesLIVE reported.

Easy access to funds

She detailed reaching out to Mbete with the request for funding assistance. Baleka, who, at the time, also served as the chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC), contacted the Department of Arts, Culture and Recreation to secure the money for Natasha's studies.

"I asked mam' Baleka and was like, 'Mama, I need to go back to school. I've been accepted [but] don't know what to do. Can I have funds? Please, arrange something for me.' She managed to [pull some strings], and they were able to help me," she said on the podcast.

Undoubtedly, Mzansi social networking users were outraged by Natasha's "easy access to funds" from the government, contrary to the plight of the many who find themselves in dire financial situations.

But doubling down on her defence, Natasha, in a later post on her social media pages, clarified that she may have juggled the extent of her and Mbete's relationship, according to The South African.

This time, Thahane said Mbete was the one who approached her about funding options as she had been accepted at NYFA. Now, after recently returning to social media activity, Natasha packed quite the punch with her surprise reveal, leaving fans and industry peers stunned.

Twitter users, in their usual fashion, have found a way to make light of the actress' pregnancy, with one tweep, in particular, dragging Mbete's name into it. In her post, @MoanerLeaser wrote:

"Baleka's definitely not retiring now. Natasha's baby has to go to school."

Saffas immediately responded to the post, with the many who headed to the comments section making Mbete the butt of the joke.

Netizens share a laugh

The post had garnered nearly 7 700 likes, 1 600 retweets and more than 180 comments at the time of publication. Briefly News jumped in to unearth all the hilarity.

@Khay4L3thu wrote:

"I [can] imagine her at another Podcast and Chill all like, 'I couldn't let my child stay at home. I had to make a plan, so I called ma'am Baleka and I said, mama, enza something, hlanganisa something'."

@Miss_Neezy said:

"Nathi Mthetwa about to pay for the gender reveal and babyshower."

@Neighbor_Hater wrote:

"She'll be teaching that kid how to 'mama' the right way."

Slik Talk drags Natasha Thahane, her rumoured beau Lorch

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that South Africa's controversial vlogger Slik Talk is once again doing what he does best – opening a can of worms and taking the subsequent verbal beating that comes with it.

In his latest tirade, the YouTuber took aim and fired shots at actress Natasha Thahane and her rumoured beau, Orlando Pirates soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch, after the former announced her pregnancy, much to the thrill of her fans.

The 26-year-old posted an image on Instagram on Tuesday morning that showed her donned in only a maroon cloth, exposing her baby bump. Industry peers, among them Pearl Thusi, Ayanda Thabethe and Minnie Dlamini, all gushed and showered her with congratulations over the unexpected revelation.

