Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba recently suggested that the South African health department is planning to send a bill to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa

The MEC who made waves when a video of her scolding a Zimbabwean patient for overburdening the hospitals was recorded talking to another patient from the neighbouring country

She said the bill of services offered to illegal immigrants, including operations and childbirth, will be sent to their government

The MEC for Limpopo Health, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, is not going back on her stance on foreign nationals being a burden to the country's health department.

Phophi Ramathuba has expressed that she wants to send the medical bills of all illegal Zimbabweans to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Image: Getty Images and @KeModisi/Twitter.

The MEC who caused a stir when she was recorded telling a patient from neighbouring Zimbabwe that they were straining the resources meant for South Africans was once again recorded scolding another patient from Zimbabwe.

According to IOL, Ramathuba, who was talking to a patient in Mokopane, said she was planning on billing the Zimbabwean president. She said the Limpopo government would bill the Zimbabwean President for their citizens receiving health care in South Africa. She said:

"There are pregnant women with Zimbabwean medical cards that are written that the place of delivery is South Africa. We are midwives and doctors and we cannot turn away pregnant women. They are not the ones who made Mnangagwa president, but I will send the bill. He must pay me."

TimesLIVE reports that Health Minister Joe Phaahla shared the same sentiments saying that the government is considering sending bills to neighbouring countries. He said:

"There have been suggestions and acknowledgment that the issue of additional services from neighbours does add additional pressure and that we must find ways to deal with it, including possibilities of contributions for some of the services by the governments of the neighbouring countries."

