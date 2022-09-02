The department of health is considering holding neighbouring countries responsible for the hospital bills of foreign nationals who visit South African hospitals

This comes after the heated debate around the pressure applied on SA's public hospitals by foreign nationals

Health Minister Joe Phaahla noted that although foreign nationals strain SA hospitals, this is no justification for violating their human rights

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

TSWANE - Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced that the health department is discussing with neighbouring governments about how they may help cover the medical costs of immigrants in South Africa.

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said the health department is considering charging foreign nations for the hospital bill of migrants who use SA healthcare services. Image: Leila Dougan & rubberball

Source: Getty Images

Phaahla made the announcement during a visit to Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville on Thursday, 1 September. Operation Dudula has been protesting outside the hospital since early August, when demonstrators allegedly stopped foreign nationals from entering the hospital.

TimesLIVE reports that the Health Minister said that the department is contemplating establishing agreements between governments of neighbouring nations so that if SA needs reimbursement for providing healthcare to immigrants, there might be compensation.

Phaahla said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Every government has a responsibility to its citizens, so we need to hold them accountable for their responsibility ."

Phaahla admitted that foreign patients are far from the only element applying pressure on SA's public healthcare system.

The Health Minister said that the health facilities were plagued by many ongoing problems, which include a shortage of workers, a tight budget, poor management, and widespread corruption, IOL reported.

Phaahla added:

“We admit that that there are these kinds of challenges. This issue of the additional pressure of high demand, including not only South Africans but (also) our neighbours who add onto that."

Phaahla cautioned that even though foreign nationals burden SA hospitals, it is no excuse to infringe on the human rights of anyone.

South Africans react to Joe Phaahla's announcement

SA does not seem impressed with the health department's plan to charge neighbouring countries.

Here are some comments:

@Cliffor76056889 commented:

"Do you think ZANU-PF is going to pay you? Good luck"

@RonaMurdoch said:

"Too little, too late."

@GhostXong added:

"Close those boarders yeeer that's all we want."

@HumbulaniNd declared:

"It will never be implemented."

Minister Joe Phaahla says everyone has right to emergency healthcare in SA, Operation Dudula suspends protests

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that Operation Dudula has suspended protests at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville after a meeting with Health Minister Joe Phaahla.

The Minister of Health was at the hospital on Thursday, 1 September, to issue a statement clarifying that access to emergency healthcare is a constitutional right for everyone in SA. Depriving people's access infringes that fundamental right and is essentially illegal.

The Tshwane hospital has been the site of anti-foreigner protests since early August. Operation Dudula members have allegedly intimidated patients and staff, barring people from entering based on their nationality.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News