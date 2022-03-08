Slik Talk fired his latest round of shots at the entertainment industry, with his targets being none other than Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch

The Blood and Water actress stunned her fans and industry colleagues early on Tuesday when she dropped hot off the press pics of her recent pregnancy shoot

Slik Talk cocked his gun and unleashed it on the two who are rumoured to be dating, even dragging Lorch for his recent questionable form for Orlando Pirates

South Africa's controversial vlogger Slik Talk is once again doing what he does best – opening a can of worms and taking the subsequent verbal beating that comes with it.

In his latest tirade, the YouTuber took an aim and fired shots at actress Natasha Thahane and her rumoured beau, Orlando Pirates soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch, after the former announced her pregnancy, much to the thrill of her fans.

Slik Talk has unleashed on Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch. Image: Screenshot of Slik Talk, @natasha_thahane, @thembinkosi_lorch_3

The 26-year-old Blood and Water Thespian posted an image on Instagram on Tuesday morning that showed her donned in only a maroon cloth, exposing her baby bump.

Her industry peers en masse, among them Pearl Thusi, Ayanda Thabethe and Minnie Dlamini, all gushed and showered her with congratulations over the unexpected revelation.

Lorch's Pirates form questioned

While she is yet to confirm whispers that she and Lorch are indeed a pair – as she chooses to keep the truth of the matter close to her chest – Slik, as with many other social media users, was quick to conclude they were expecting the child together.

"Natasha Thahane, this is one of the worst mistakes you've ever made in your entire life. You don't bet on a guy like Lorch. [He] is a complete liability, a fraud, an overhyped media darling. This man will disappoint you every time," the YouTuber said before laying into the soccer star's dismissal season on the pitch.

In the video shared by a Twitter user, @ThisIsColbert, Slik continued, saying:

"This man is on the downward spiral of his career. His career is not the same; his stats are garbage. He has two assists and zero goals in eight games. What have you just done Natasha Thahane? Lorch is no longer a football player. He's an influencer. He doesn't care about the game but the likes and the views.

He added:

"You don't make a baby with a guy like Lorch. He's an embarrassment. I'm a Pirates supporter, and do you know how much money I've lost because of this clown? His career is no longer the same – he's an overhyped media darling, there are songs about him, and he likes the clout, he likes the fame."

As with many other previous occasions, his latest rant earned him a place on Mzansi's Twitter trends list for the better part of Tuesday afternoon and evening. There were plenty of reactions to the video on the streets as Saffas, mostly, laughed over the whole thing.

Saffas drag Slik Talk

But there were also plenty more bashing the vocal armchair entertainment industry critic, with others calling him out over his "patriarchal" comments. Briefly News takes a look at some of the wildest reactions to Slik's comments below.

@Siyamke1 wrote:

"Must be nice living in a patriarchal society. This boy is free free."

@El_Beardo10 said:

"When they impregnate your crush."

@JohnsonAwalle added:

"For some reason, many of us had wished silently she wouldn't take the pregnancy step with Lorch. Soccer players have a negative reputation when it comes to relationships. Things will change after this baby, they won't last. Nonetheless, she looks amazing. Congratulations to her."

