Ntando Duma is celebrating a big win and has given fans a glimpse into her colourful affairs on social media

Ntando was captured excitedly showing off her new crib, with entertainment blogger Musa Khawula sharing a series of snaps

On the heels of copping a Benz towards the end of last year, her latest accomplishment has followers gushing all over again

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Actress Ntando Duma is the latest South African celebrity to buy herself a new home and has not been shy to showcase her big win to her fans on the timeline.

Last year, the controversial media personality showed off the house she built for her mother. This time, however, she decided to show herself a little TLC by treating herself to the same. It was not so long back either that Ntando celebrated copping a Mercedes-Benz.

Heading to Twitter, entertainment blogger Musa Khawule shared a pair of incredible pictures displaying Ntando's gorgeous new prize. While Briefly News has not received confirmation of which suburb the star has adopted as her new home, there's everything to suggest it oozes with class.

"Ntando Duma celebrates purchasing her first home," read the caption.

The pics show Ntando standing in the yard of the house. In one image, fans get a glimpse of the multiple glass doors comprising one part of what looks like a double-storey. Part of the pool can also be seen, and a trampoline to keep the kids busy during visits.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In another pic, the star strikes a pose much closer to the pool near a patch of grass. The post attracted 18 000 likes and almost 700 retweets at the time of publication.

Netizens not all for it

Briefly News jumps into the comments to unearth all the excited and not so celebratory reactions to the tweet.

@Mutulu1700 wrote:

"Happy for her. Is it not better to build privately and quietly?"

@TeekayMufamadi said:

"Let's pray she is not depressed, too, because after these fancy things these celebrities are no longer the same."

@One_Kilogram added:

"From Orange Farm to the world. Your dreams are valid!!!"

Ntando flamed as SA reacts to video

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that Ntando came under the scrutiny of social media after she broadcast a confrontation with an unknown woman on her Instagram Live.

A video of the incident, which Ntando claimed occurred last year, showed the TV personality embroiled in a confrontation over her apparent disregard for the disabled parking.

At the start of the video, Ntando could be heard asking the unknown woman what her problem was before tearing into her with a barrage of insults and innuendos. Later, in the same recording, Ntando was heard asking the woman warning her how she'd concluded she wasn't disabled.

Source: Briefly News