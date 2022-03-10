Popular actress Amanda du Pont has been globetrotting and she is letting her fans and followers in on all the fun

The Little Big Mouth star is currently living her best life in Thailand and she has been serving hot body goals

Taking to Instagram recently, Amanda left many South Africans drooling at her hot body as she slayed a two-piece swimsuit

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African actress and entrepreneur Amanda du Pont has been travelling the world a lot lately.

Amanda Du Pont is showing off her beautiful skin and body while on vacation in Thailand. Image: @amandadupont

Source: Instagram

She has been keeping her fans up to date with all the fun activities she has been up to via her Instagram page.

The founder of Levive left her millions of fans and followers gasping for air with her recent Instagram post. She posted a picture of herself donning a hot pink swimsuit on a yacht. The actress served both skin and body goals with the post.

"Natural habitat," the Slay actress rightfully captioned the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Her fans and followers jumped into the comments section of the post to show her some love.

@iimmaculate_fp commented:

"I wanna have a picture with you."

@sandraankobiah said:

"Baby girl "

@sizakele218 added:

"Umuhle kakhulu"

@rigerschris55gmail.comchris noted:

"So hot"

Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini trends on social media after his explosive Interview on MacG’s ‘Podcast and Chill’

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini gained more followers after his recent interview on Podcast and Chill. Lux shot onto the spotlight back in 2021 when he and his team vowed to protect Maponya Mall in Soweto during the civil unrest in South Africa.

Lux sat down with the popular podcaster MacGyver 'MacG' Mukwevho on his show, Podcast and Chill. In the interview, Lux touched on many topics, including #OperationDudula, politics, the issue of illegal foreigners and EFF's open border policy.

Although the popular Soweto Parliament Commander distanced himself from any political party or politician, he had a lot to say about the politician. Lux took a swipe at EFF leader Julius Malema saying that he has been through a lot, so he needs to be shown, love. He said:

"Julius needs to be shown love. We are tired of black people always hating on each other."

Source: Briefly News