Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini was the special guest on the last episode of MacG's controversial podcast Podcast and Chill

Nhlanhla Lux spilt some tea on some of the country's famous politicians, including Nelson Mandela, Julius Malema and President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Operation Dudula leader started trending on Twitter after the explosive interview as Mzansi showered him with praises

Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini gained more followers after his recent interview on Podcast and Chill. Lux shot onto the spotlight back in 2021 when he and his team vowed to protect Maponya Mall in Soweto during the civil unrest in South Africa.

Yesterday, Lux sat down with the popular podcaster MacGyver 'MacG' Mukwevho on his show, Podcast and Chill. In the interview, Lux touched on many topics, including #OperationDudula, politics, the issue of illegal foreigners and EFF's open border policy.

Although the popular Soweto Parliament Commander distanced himself from any political party or politician, he had a lot to say about the politician. Lux took a swipe at EFF leader Julius Malema saying that he has been through a lot, so he needs to be shown, love. He said:

"Julius needs to be shown love. We are tired of black people always hating on each other."

Lux has been trending after his interview. Those who tuned in took to Twitter to sing praises to the young man.

@Nomagugu_xo said yesterday's episode is her favourite:

"This Nhlanhla Lux episode on podcast and chill is by far my favorite episode for the year... That man was spitting nothing but facts, his ideologies top tier tings I tell you... #podcastandchillwithmacg"

@kingnhlingos said Lux is the voice of the people:

"Nhlanhla Lux is the voice of our Generation, we need to unite as black people. Please watch today's episode if you missed it #podcastandchillwithmacg"

@UmalambaneKZN commented:

"We are now in the era where we do not vote for people based on stupid "struggle credentials". We have new age leaders now like Nhlanhla Lux, Mashaba, Gayton etc who resonate with our struggles and more importantly they are on THE GROUND with us #podcastandchillwithmacg"

