South African musician, businessman and soccer player Andile Mpisane tied the knot with 25-year-old Tamia Mpisane in December last year

The newlywed couple took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to announce that they are expecting their first child together with a series of pregnancy photoshoot images

Tamia Mpisane recently shared snaps of her big-budget pink and blue-themed baby shower on Instagram, which was arranged by her mother-in-law, businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize

South African businesswoman, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's son, Andile Mpisane, recently tied the knot with Tamia Mpisane last year in December. Although the wedding was filled with controversy, his fans and followers congratulated the couple.

A day before Valentine's Day this year, Tamia made an announcement on Instagram that she is expecting her first baby with her husband, musician Andile.

Tamia Mpisane has shared snaps of her lush baby shower.



The announcement came with two black and white side-by-side pregnancy photoshoot images where the mom-to-be wrote a touching note to her unborn child, ending the note with a white heart. On Valentine's Day, she posted another picture of herself exposing her baby bump while draped in a silk burgundy cloth from her left shoulder all the way to her legs.

A week ago, she posted snaps of her baby shower that was blue and pink-themed and it was nothing short of luxury as sushi was one of the finger foods served.

The mom-to-be rocked a black knee-length puffy dress with rhinestones covering the lace on the bust and fur at the bottom of the dress. The baby was arranged by her mother-in-law, MaMkhize.

