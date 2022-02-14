Blue Mbombo recently shared a beautiful video of herself in a scenic spot to officially showcase her growing pregnant stomach to fans

The expecting mama wrote that her incoming bundle of joy is the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day and South African netizens agreed with her sentiments

Blue’s fans took to Twitter to flood her with congratulatory messages for her fantastic news and her new position as the victor of this year’s romantic holiday since her gift outdid the rest

Blue Mbombo shared a 50-second clip of herself looking breathtaking in a natural backdrop to announce that she’s expecting. The beautiful media persona cradled her stomach a few times in the video, showing that she is happy about the exciting development.

Blue also referred to the timing of her sharing her news in her Twitter caption, noting that she’d already received the best Valentine’s Day gift with her pregnancy. She wrote:

“The most perfect Valentine's gift. Thank you, Lord!”

Blue’s fans agreed that she was given the best present for Valentine’s Day so far in the comments. They even dubbed her the champion of Valentine’s Day this year. See some of the kind remarks fans made on Twitter below.

@ChrisExcel declared:

“Blue Mbombo is currently winning this year's Valentine's!”

@Queen_Molebatsi said:

”A girl determined to win! Congratulations Blue”

@Luvvo_MR added:

“Congrats! Indeed the most perfect gift”

