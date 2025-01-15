Blue Mbombo started the year with a stunning mother-and-daughter vacation in Mauritius, sharing stylish pictures from their trip on her X page

Fans admired Blue's ageless beauty and her daughter's growth, flooding social media with glowing comments

Mzansi celebrities, including Blue, Kairo Forbes, and Sbahle Mpisane, are making waves with their international trips, showcasing luxurious experiences

Media personality Blue Mbombo started the year by whisking her beautiful daughter on a trip to Mauritius. The stunner shared beautiful pictures from her trip.

Blue Mbombo posted pictures from her vacation. Image: @blue_mbombo

Source: Instagram

Blue Mbombo goes on vacation with her daughter

Mzansi celebrities are off to a great start with their international trips. From Kairo Forbes and her grandmother Lynn Forbes, living it up in Turkey, to fitness enthusiast Sbahle Mpisane, who also enjoyed the picturesque Bali a few weeks ago.

Taking to her X page, the model and media personality gave fans a look inside her beautiful mother-and-daughter trip. If the pictures are to be believed, the stunner definitely left the country prepared with befitting outfits. She wrote:

"From Mauritius 🇲🇺 with love. ❤️"

Fans can't get enough of Blue Mbombo's pictures

Social media users shared glowing reactions to the star's lovely pictures. Many could not believe how big her daughter had grown. Others could not stop commenting about the model's ageless beauty.

@Cellydhl said:

"She's growing ne 🥹🥹🥹"

@PamelaQha commented:

"Your twin photo bombing all your pictures on this trip😂❤️"

@Maree25686793 wrote:

"Last slide for me I love you nana😍😍😍"

@AbdulAsmart added:

"Gorgeous 💜💜"

@coolly_2 said:

"One thing I love about you, is that you’ll carry your baby at your back🔥🔥🔥such a loving mother. You’re so clean and beautiful 😍😍"

Blue Mbombo is on vacation with her daughter. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

