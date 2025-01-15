Blue Mbombo Shares Breathtaking Photos From Her Luxurious Mauritius Getaway With Her Daughter
- Blue Mbombo started the year with a stunning mother-and-daughter vacation in Mauritius, sharing stylish pictures from their trip on her X page
- Fans admired Blue's ageless beauty and her daughter's growth, flooding social media with glowing comments
- Mzansi celebrities, including Blue, Kairo Forbes, and Sbahle Mpisane, are making waves with their international trips, showcasing luxurious experiences
Media personality Blue Mbombo started the year by whisking her beautiful daughter on a trip to Mauritius. The stunner shared beautiful pictures from her trip.
Blue Mbombo goes on vacation with her daughter
Mzansi celebrities are off to a great start with their international trips. From Kairo Forbes and her grandmother Lynn Forbes, living it up in Turkey, to fitness enthusiast Sbahle Mpisane, who also enjoyed the picturesque Bali a few weeks ago.
Taking to her X page, the model and media personality gave fans a look inside her beautiful mother-and-daughter trip. If the pictures are to be believed, the stunner definitely left the country prepared with befitting outfits. She wrote:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"From Mauritius 🇲🇺 with love. ❤️"
Fans can't get enough of Blue Mbombo's pictures
Social media users shared glowing reactions to the star's lovely pictures. Many could not believe how big her daughter had grown. Others could not stop commenting about the model's ageless beauty.
@Cellydhl said:
"She's growing ne 🥹🥹🥹"
@PamelaQha commented:
"Your twin photo bombing all your pictures on this trip😂❤️"
@Maree25686793 wrote:
"Last slide for me I love you nana😍😍😍"
@AbdulAsmart added:
"Gorgeous 💜💜"
@coolly_2 said:
"One thing I love about you, is that you’ll carry your baby at your back🔥🔥🔥such a loving mother. You’re so clean and beautiful 😍😍"
Nadia Nakai stuns in stylish LV outfit in Paris
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai started the year with a trip to the city of love. The rapper has been keeping fans updated about her vacation, thanks to her constant posts.
Award-winning South African rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai is showing Mzansi how to live softly. The Young, Famous, and African star has kept Mzansi glued to their phones with her posts.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.