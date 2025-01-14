Nadia Nakai Stuns in Stylish Louis Vuitton Outfit in Paris, SA Can’t Get Enough: “You Deserve It”
- Nadia Nakai started the year with a Paris vacation, sharing updates with fans through her social media platforms
- Fans admired her stylish Louis Vuitton outfit, complete with matching accessories, as she showcased her glamorous lifestyle
- While some questioned the trip's sponsor, many supported her happiness following the loss of her boyfriend AKA in 2023
Nadia Nakai started the year with a trip to the city of love. The rapper has been keeping fans updated about her vacation, thanks to her constant posts.
Nadia Nakai lives it up in Paris
Award-winning South African rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai is showing Mzansi how to live softly. The Young, Famous, and African star has kept Mzansi glued to their phones with her posts.
Although many have raised concerns about who is sponsoring Nadia Nakai's trip to Paris, France, others feel the Naaa Meaan hitmaker deserves to be spoiled after losing her boyfriend AKA in 2023.
Taking to her Instagram page, Bragga left fans green with envy when she shared pictures rocking a stylish Louis Vuitton dress. The stunner completed her elegant look with matching LV sling-back heels and a bag. Take a look at the pictures below:
Fans respond to Nadia Nakai's stylish look
Social media users could not get enough of the award-winning rapper's simple yet stylish look. Many agreed that Bragga deserved all the happiness in the world.
@iamfantana said:
"OMGGGGG UR PERFECT😍😍😍😍"
@vuyisah commented:
"You deserve all this happiness 💝💝🔥🔥🔥"
@jabulani1570 wrote:
"Our very own French girl ❤️🇿🇦"
@queene820 added:
"How long are you in Paris Nadia❤️"
@simsv_500 said:
"Talk about spoiled rotten 😍🥹❤️"
@nandiphakuthala wrote:
"🔥🔥🔥So pretty and innocent Nadidi😍"
Inside Kairo and Lynn Forbes' Turkey trip
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lynn and Kairo Forbes are living their best lives in Turkey. The Glammy and granddaughter duo took their time to prepare for their lavish getaway.
Kairo Forbes is a rising celebrity in her own right. The daughter of DJ Zinhle and the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes has been keeping busy in 2024 with big deals and endorsements, so she decided to take a well-deserved break with her beautiful grandmother in 2025.
