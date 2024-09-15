Nadia Nakai recently became a hot topic on X because of a snippet of an Instagram live where she opened up

The Naa Mean rapper shared an honest look into her love life since AKA passed away from a gunshot

Online users chimed in on Nadia Nakai's candid admission about matters of the heart, and some gave savage takes

Nadia Nakai opened up to her Instagram followers. Fans were curious about how she feels about her love life since losing AKA.

Kiernan Forbes (AKA) died on 10 February 2023, and he was dating Nadia Nakadi at the time. Fans have been invested in Nadia Nakai as she has navigated the loss of AKA in public.

Nadia Nakai reflects on love life

In a video reposted by gosspi monger, Musa Khawula, Nadia admitted tha she craves the perks of being in a relationship. The rapper said sometimes she needs reassurance from a partner, and she misses having that. Watch the video below:

What you need to know about AKA and Nadia Nakai

Nadia and AKA were in a relationship since 2022 and the couple has always piqued the public's interest as the late rapper was known for dating within the industry.

AKA died after getting shot and he was in a relationship with Nadia Nakai at the time of his untimely demise.

Rapper Nadia has preserved AKA's memory with tributes dedicated to him including a song she penned.

SA split over Nadia Nakai

Musa Khawula's caption sparked discussions about Nadia's last relationship with AKA. Some fans felt sorry for Nadia, while others thought she should move on from her heartbreak.

@FootballStage_1 commented:

"She must move on."

@evelenxthree33 said:

"We all miss Supamega."

@MzYonwaba wrote:

"Shame, man. Grief takes time...she is still healing, and rightfully so."

@Lisa_Akh was unimpressed:

"So her reality will be about umufi."

@LihleNkosi_ added:

"You ain't lying on that caption. Nadia, stop it now, move on my baby, you are not a widow, if it were him, he would have moved on a long time ago."

Nadia Nakai shares advice on grieving failed relationships

Briefly News previously reported that our fave, Nadia Nakai, tugged at fans' heartstrings when she spoke about dealing with grief from failed relationships.

Nadia Nakai is in her big sister era and gave her followers advice about dealing with grief.

Having recently lost her boyfriend, AKA, Bragga knows all too well about grief and has been taking followers through her healing journey. However, this time, she spoke about grieving a failed relationship.

