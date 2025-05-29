South African star Rosemary Zimu shared a cute throwback photo from her magazine photoshoot

The Savage Beauty actress was on the cover of Batswadi Magazine with her husband, Isaac Mnguni

Speaking of the journey from pregnancy to motherhood, the Happiness Is actress said she felt stronger

Rosemary Zimu was on the cover of Batswadi Magazine, where she showed off her baby bump. Image: Rosemary Zimu

Seeing a mother embracing the joys of motherhood is such a breath of fresh air. Actress Rosemary Zimu let her fans in on the journey to motherhood. She recently posted a throwback picture from her pregnancy days, and she looked gorgeous.

Rosemary Zimu's breathtaking baby bump photo

A few weeks after she made the cover of Batswadi Magazine, actress Rosemary Zimu reposted photos from the shoot.

In the Instagram post, the actress posted a message from Dineo Moeketsi, who observed the photo and relayed her thoughts about it.

"The location is giving emakhaya. That rock wall gives the feeling of a homestead built many, many years ago and built with wealth. You look like a vision of an elder who embodies abundance. The tree that provides shade. Contentment of being one with your surroundings and the energy is grounded," Dineo shared.

Rosemary Zimu on her pregnancy

The Happiness Is star said in the interview at the time that she was overwhelmed with joy. She spoke about embracing the journey because she was becoming someone stronger.

“What started as fear quickly turned into overwhelming joy. I’m embracing this journey one step at a time, knowing it’s shaping me into someone even stronger, even more purpose-driven.”

Zimu also looked back at the moment she told her then-fiance and now husband, Isaac Mnguni, about their pregnancy.

“When I told him, his first reaction was tears of joy. He told me that he was always ready.”

And excited he was. On her birthday, Zac penned a sweet message to Zimu and also posted a cute picture from another shoot.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing and beautiful wife.The love of my life, the light in every room, and now the most gorgeous mom. Watching you grow into the woman you are becoming has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Your love, your grace, your strength… is unmatched.

"This new chapter, new age, new beginnings, and motherhood — suits you so well already. I’m so proud of you, and I love you with all my heart. God has truly been good to you, and I pray he continues to bless and protect you, not just for me, but for everyone who gets to call you family. Here’s to more love, more light, and everything beautiful that’s still to come."

Rosemary Zimu showed off her baby bump on the cover of Batswadi Magazine. Image: Issac.rsa

Rosemary announces the arrival of her baby

In a previous report from Briefly News, the moment finally came for Rosemary and Isaac, who announced the arrival of her child on Instagram. She was celebrating her birthday on 15 April, when she took the opportunity to give a glimpse of her child.

"+1. God, who am I that You trust me with such a great gift? The greatest gift of all… Uyaphila! Happy birthday to me," she wrote.

