South African Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma has done it again, leaving many fans in stitches with his recent "stinking" attitude in a viral video.

Scotts Maphuma ignores parents

Social media has been buzzing after a recent video of the Amapiano artist, Scotts Maphuma, trended after it was posted by an online user @_BlackZA on X (formerly Twitter).

In the clip, Maphuma was seen getting out of his new sleek car, walking into a house, where he ignored an elderly woman who tried to hug him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Scotts Maphuma's attitude

Once again, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Scotts Maphuma's attitude on social media. Here's what they had to say:

@Itz_M0rgan_ said:

"I am convinced that he's crazy."

@owensonO2 wrote:

"Staged content. Why would your family be video recording your visit like that, as if they didn't raise you?"

@Lucas_Malatji28 replied:

"It's clear this guy just wanted to go inside the house away from the cameras nothing wrong with that."

@SmallBe50983212 responded:

"Are we sure that those are his parents? It could be one of those noisy neighbours who thought you wouldn’t be successful, but all of a sudden, they are friendly to you."

@BombaiBob commented:

"That could be that one aunt who hates his family and is now acting nice because he is famous. Y'all are quick to cancel a black man."

@MwdMUZI mentioned:

"This is a perfect example that people can hate you for doing absolutely nothing."

How much did Scotts Maphuma's new BMW M4 cost?

Scotts Maphuma’s new car also stole the heart of many petrolheads who gave it a nod. Against the now-viral post, Briefly News has since connected the dots about the car’s price tag.

The star did not reveal the model line of his BMW M4, but the publication has noted the prices of two models available in most dealerships in South Africa. In South Africa, a 2025 BMW M4 CS has a base price tag of R3.5 million.

However, a CS VR46 Edition is also priced above the R3 million. Prices tend to differ depending on the model, year of manufacture, and trims. However, Scotts Maphuma has yet to reveal how much he spent on the car.

The purchase comes barely a few months after he reportedly bought a Golf. It is unknown whether he still has the car after sharing a cryptic post about the sleek Golf before revealing his recent purchase.

He shared a clip of the car and captioned it: "I miss you my Girl."

Scotts Maphuma goes live with fans amid cancellation

In other Scotts Maphuma news, Briefly News reported that Scotts Maphuma started putting more effort into making time for fans. The Amapiano musician was in hot water after telling fans that he did not have time for them. The musician then had a disastrous performance as the audience did not respond to him.

Scotts Maphuma has since swallowed his words as he lost a job opportunity due to public outrage.

Following the recent anger over Scotts Maphuma's ungrateful attitude towards fans and criticism over his apology, he turned to facing his fans one-on-one. Briefly News spotted Scotts Maphuma live on Instagram on 10 May 2025, where he allowed fans to join him on Instagram live and exchanged pleasantries. Scotts paid no mind to netizens who made fun of his situation during the live.

