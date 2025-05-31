Scotts Maphuma had all eyes on him following his controversial moment in the spotlight for being ungrateful towards fans

The musician was in hot water with his followers after he made statements expressing that he does not want to take pictures with his supporters all the time

Most recently, Scotts Maphuma was celebrating some big purchases, and soon after, another video of him talking about fans surfaced

Scotts Maphuma recently bought a double-storey mansion as well as a car worth millions. The musician received congratulatory messages from people until a recent video came up on X.

Scotts Maphuma appeared to be talking about his fans in a video that went viral on X. Image: @scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Before the recent video, Scotts Maphuma appeared in an interview, and many people thought he was holding back. Netizens thought the latest video of Scotts Maphuma showed that his attitude did not change much following his clash with fans.

Scotts Maphuma appears to discuss fans

In a video posted by @MzansisThirdEye, Scotts Maphuma seemingly discussed his fans saying "they can't do anything," and "they are angry at me", and then added "they also made me angry". Scotts Maphuma was getting ready to leave and drive off in his luxury vehicle. Watch the video of Scotts Maphuma below:

What did Scotts Maphuma do?

Scotts Maphuma was a bit too candid about how he feels after becoming popular. The musician sat down with L-Tido and told him that always getting attention and being asked for pictures was too much for him. He explained that when he takes one photo with one fan, the next person feels entitled to do the same.

Scotts Maphuma dragged over new video

Many people thought that Scotts Maphuma's latest video, seemingly talking about fans, was in bad taste. Online users wondered if he did not realise that his friends could still make or break his career.

Scotts Maphuma later posed with fans after receiving backlash. Image: @scotss_maphuma

Source: Instagram

@TheRealSmomoh said:

"Didn't they teach him ukuthi isihlahla awusinyeli?"

@NdabeLit commented:

'If we say the car is not his. Bazothi sinomona."

@TumiNkoko wrote:

"Also, why is he being stroked in that direction? The person capturing the video is trying to get the lad to say unkind stuff to his fans. That’s not constructive at all. Why make a standoff ka ngwano’ mong only for him to remain with the aftermath? Aowa 🚮"

@Thendo_Khae_remartked:

"Typical poor mindset of a singer, shame."

@Ihhashi_Turkei remarked:

"He just never learns."

@Melo_Malebo added:

"This is gonna be so short-lived."

@alferzw was unimpressed:

"His level of arrogance is unimaginable ☹️"

@Malesela_Movu defended Scotts:

"Telling his fans, didn't the camera guy ask, 'what does that song of yours say again?'"

@MashMustbe slammed the musician

"We will be there."

@realstacks95 added:

"Don’t forget the fans that quickly. The car and house still need insurance and maintenance, BMW for that matter. Those are both liabilities"

SA reacts to pic of Scotts Maphuma with fan

Briefly News previously reported that it looks like Scotts Maphuma has learnt his lesson after facing massive backlash for allegedly being arrogant. The star who was cancelled by South Africans after stating that he had no time to take pictures with his fans because he doesn't owe them anything has taken back his words.

Scotts Maphuma has been charting trends and making headlines following his controversial interview on L-Tido's podcast. The hitmaker has been slammed for his attitude, with many vowing to stop attending his gigs or streaming his music.

Social media users are not buying the story. Many felt Scotts Maphuma was just posing with fans as a PR stunt, not because he valued his fans. Peeps also mentioned the viral video where Maphuma refused to hug a fan.

Source: Briefly News