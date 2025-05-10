Scotts Maphuma's career has taken a turn following his controversial takes on having fans, and he's looking to turn things around

The musician has been doing his best to make amends after losing support from the public due to his attitude

Scotts Maphuma recently demonstrated how much he is dedicated to remaining humble by focusing on his supporters

Scotts Maphuma bonds with fans on social media. Image: @scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma has been putting more effort into making time for fans. The amapiano musician was in hot water after telling fans that he does not have time for them.

The musician then had a disastrous performance as the audience did not respond to him. Scotts Maphuma has since swallowed his words as he lost a job opportunity due to public outrage.

Scotts Maphuma makes effort for fans

Following the recent anger over Scotts Maphuma's ungrateful attitude towards fans and criticism over his apology, he has turned to facing his fans one-on-one. Briefly News spotted Scotts Maphuma live on Instagram on 10 May 2025, where he allowed fans to join him on Instagram live and exchanged pleasantries. Scotts paid no mind to netizens who made fun of his situation during the live. See a photo below:

Scotts Maphuma was on Instagram Live with his fans. Image: @scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

What did Scotts Maphuma do?

Scotts Maphuma was crucified for speaking carelessly to his supporters before facing cancellation. Briefly News reported that the musician released a freestyle poking fun at his fans.

Scotts Maphuma received a lot of attention after fans turned on him. DJ Black Coffee seemingly spoke out on his behalf as he faced heat for his behaviour.

Scotts Maphuma tries to recover

People shared their thoughts about Scotts Maphuma's rebrand following the backlash over his treatment of fans. Soon after going live with fans, Scotts shared a snippet of a song, and some of his followers showered him with praise. Others suggested he make an apology album.

Scotts Maphuma started posing with fans after getting cancelled for his behaviour. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

_black_punter said:

"They can never make me hate Scotts, ya'll can hate on him. It's not like I want pictures with him, these bangers are enough. 🔥🔥🔥🙌🏿Scotts is on a PR run, we need a Scott Ma'Apology album ASAP. 🏃‍♂️🔥"

mpho_mamabolo10 wrote:

"I don't care about what they say about Scotts, naturally fantastic 🔥🙌🏾❤️"

_sparkes_._._ commented:

"I see you taking pictures now 👏👏😂 thats good 😂we love to see this 🔥"

shortie_phindulo was in awe:

"Yoh South Africa can fix a person😂❤"

phiwekuhlemazibuko23 added:

"We love you ❤️ please learn to love your fans tooo👏"

Video of Scotts Maphuma refusing to hug a fan trends

Briefly News previously reported that Scotts Maphuma is never beating the allegations. A video of the star interacting with a fan resurfaced amid his cancellation drama.

South African Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma is in the middle of a cancel Tsunami after fans declared that they will not support his music after his utterances. The hitmaker previously voiced his concerns about not wanting to take pictures and interact with fans when he is out and about.

He recently added petrol to the fire when he said he did not owe fans anything because they did not make him during a recent interview on L-Tido's podcast. The statement sparked an uproar on social media, and fans have been ignoring his performances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News