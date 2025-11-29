A photo of an unnamed man circulated on X, igniting comparisons to traditional healer Gogo Maweni

The image prompted replies joking about the uncanny likeness and family ties

Users flooded the thread with memes and quips, turning the post into a comedy goldmine

Gogo Maweni trended after a photo of a man that resembles her went viral. Image: Gogo Maweni

South African reality TV star and sangoma Gogo Maweni trended on X after a photo of a man looking like her surfaced online.

Gogo Maweni, who recently offered cleansing services to slay queens, became the unwitting template for the roasts, with the man's polished look mirroring her signature elegance. The post transformed a simple snapshot into a meme factory, as followers dissected the resemblance from hairline to posture.

The post, captioned simply 'You look like Gogo Maweni,' went viral. See it below:

The resemblance fuels family jokes

The unnamed man's photo prompted users to blur the lines between genders and generations. Replies escalated the humour, blending shock with creative familial claims. The thread's energy stayed light, with emojis and gifs helping the absurdity and the comments running wild.

The replies deliver savage and silly burns

The replies formed a comedic symphony, with users piling on the comparisons. @_MGLKD_ posted:

"This is bhuti Maweni. He will treat you like a queen right up until you talk smack about him them then you’ll feel the wrath of the Maweni in him."

@TLHOMPHOPHAHLA1 saw Sol Phenduka in him too, adding:

"He is Sol Phenduka and Gogo Maweni's son."

@urbanskhotheni quipped:

"To think that I thought it was Gogo Maweni gone butch 😂😂😂."

@King_Godi08 noted:

"And a dash of Sol Phenduka 🤏🏾."

@miShumoZA_ referenced budget dupes, joking:

"Gogo Maweni from Temu."

@JustSayingg_04 declared:

"Lord Maweni."

@rebone_connie asked:

"Aren’t they related? 😂"

@gamsahabnida_P confessed:

"I honestly thought it was her."

Who is Gogo Maweni?

Gogo Maweni, whose real name is Makgotso Lee-Anne Mofokeng, is a South African traditional healer, media personality, and reality TV star.

She is known for her work as a healer, her reality show iZangoma Zoduma, and has been in the news recently for legal issues. She is currently facing charges for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, stemming from an incident in 2019, and was granted bail in January 2025.

Her public image is a subject of debate, with some viewing her as controversial due to her outspokenness about witchcraft. She has stated that reality TV often misrepresents her for dramatic effect.

Gogo Maweni posts pictures of her snakes

Gogo Maweni posted five photos of her chilling with her snakes, fuelling witchcraft conversations online. The star took to social media and posted five photos with her little slithering friends.

In the images, she looked all dolled up posing with her brown and white snakes relaxing on the couch. What caught many people's attention was that she was matching with her snakes, as she wore Gucci head-to-toe.

When she became famous, Gogo Maweni revealed her love for snakes and other animals.

Gogo Maweni posted pictures of her snakes online. Image: Dr_Maweni

Sol Phenduka is known for having a lot of lookalikes

Podcaster Sol Phenduka, whose name was drawn into the Gogo Maweni lookalike post, was shocked to see another lookalike online. Briefly News reported previously that the former Kaya FM host reacted to his lookalike's wedding picture.

