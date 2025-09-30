Seasoned TV and radio host Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Gayton McKenzie's resignation deadline

Gayton McKenzie had indicated that he would step down as Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture on Tuesday, 30 September 2025

Social media users agreed with Sizwe Dhlomo, while others highlighted that Gayton McKenzie would not resign because he achieved his objective

Renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo has reacted to Gayton McKenzie’s deadline to resign as Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader previously indicated that he would step down on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, when his party formally withdraws from the Government of National Unity (GNU). This was after McKenzie’s party gave Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero an ultimatum to reinstate Kenny Kunene to the mayoral committee after he was cleared of any wrongdoing, after he was found at the home of the man accused of masterminding the murder of DJ Sumbody.

As the deadline approaches and South Africa waits to see if Gayton McKenzie will keep his word, Sizwe Dhlomo joined the chat with his usual tongue-in-cheek style.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Gayton McKenzie's resignation deadline

On Tuesday morning, Sizwe Dhlomo, who previously called on Gayton McKenzie to be fired after his controversial, racially charged tweets were unearthed, reminded the PA leader to honour his promise. The post was captioned:

“Yo @GaytonMcK, it’s Tuesday!”

Accompanying the post was a meme of Judge Judy pointing at her wrist. See the post below:

Netizens react as Sizwe Dhlomo reminds McKenzie of resignation

Social media users filled the comment section with a mix of reactions. While some urged Sizwe Dhlomo to relax, others informed the Kaya 959 radio host that Gayton McKenzie would not be resigning, as he was scheduled to meet with the ANC to discuss Kunene’s reinstatement. Several netizens amplified Sizwe Dhlomo’s calls for McKenzie to honour his promise and resign.

Here are some of the comments:

@SimonRossouw claimed:

“Kenny was sworn in as a councillor, and talks are ongoing for him to retain as MMC position. Gayton achieved his objective.”

@iamziyar said:

“No, it's CHOOSE-day, he can CHOOSE whether or not he wants to resign, and the meeting between the PA and the ANC is only taking place this evening, so he can't resign before that meeting. Only if they don't find each other in that meeting will he consider resigning. So chill🤷🏿‍♂️”

@MabhedlaKa said:

“’Yo @GaytonMcK, it’s Tuesday!’ 🤣😂Simple. Casual. Yet loaded. Gayton is still firmly on the gravy train. Not leaving anytime soon. Whatever leverage he has on the other ‘crooks’ is clearly working beautifully. 😆”

@NhlivoT laughed:

“Lmao, you guys really thought this guy would give up blue lights nje just like that? He’s the happiest minister in the GNU, so he was just bluffing.”

