WESTERN CAPE – Gayton McKenzie will testify before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee probing Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims, but only on his own terms.

The committee will conduct a hearing into the allegations made by the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, who stated that there were cases of political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

The Sport, Arts and Culture Minister was very vocal about Mkhwanazi’s allegations and the establishment of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, claiming that he had information as well that he was eager to share.

McKenzie won’t give in to Julius Malema’s demands

With Parliament finalising its witness list on 26 September 2025, ahead of the upcoming hearings in October, Julius Malema called for McKenzie to take the stand as well.

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) noted that McKenzie had stated he had information and should therefore be called to testify. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) lead wasn’t having any of it, saying that Malema can go to hell. His refusal is not a surprise as the two political figures have a history of tension.

“I will not go because he’s the one who said I must go. I don’t listen to Julius Malema,” he stated.

McKenzie added that the spokesperson of the PA would go and give a statement because he (McKenzie) was speaking on behalf of the party, adding that he didn’t want Malema to get credit for saying that he got the minister to testify.

Minister promised to reveal important information during testimony

While President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to establish the commission drew some criticism, McKenzie threw his weight behind it in July 2025, saying that he wants to be called.

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, the minister said that he knew things.

“I'm going to testify at the commission because I know things,” he said. This one is not about getting your popcorn ready; it's about getting the popcorn factory ready because of the corruption that is going to come out of there,” he said.

McKenzie claimed that people would hear how every gang boss of every cartel in the world was arrested in South Africa.

How did South Africans react to McKenzie’s latest statement

Social media users were amused by McKenzie’s comments, questioning why he had to mention Malema when he was once so eager to testify.

@Malabulabu945 stated:

“Hawu Gayton McKenzie, you said you know things and can’t wait to testify about what you know. Also, it’s an Ad Hoc Committee of Parliament, not an Ad Hoc Committee of Julius Malema. He serves on the committee. So, you’re essentially defying Parliament.”

@UnmovedLee asked:

“Why is this felon minister making it about the EFF or Julius Malema?”

@Mrs_Gcaba added:

“Gayton, you publicly said that you know things and if given a chance, you would speak. Now the platform has been awarded. Do tell, and don't try to be smart. You wanted to be relevant and trendy at that time. Well, here's your chance to shine.”

@llutladi stated:

“Hahaha, I knew that this guy was a fraud. Speaking publicly is not the same as speaking under oath.”

@ThamsanqaKenke said:

“And the title of flip flopper of the year goes to the leader of the Patriotic Alliance.”

@eugene_joseph8 noted:

“Gayton McKenzie picks when to face Parliament’s committee. Is he scared of Malema or just afraid of the truth? Accountability isn’t negotiable.

@Ngoasheng247 added:

“The problem with Gayton McKenzie is that he thinks we are stupid and easy to manipulate with his lies. It was he who said he is willing to testify as he knows many criminal activities, not Julius Malema.”

