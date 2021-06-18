Hulisani Ravele has called Nathi Mthethwa out after it emerged on social media that Sarafina actress Leleti Khumalo doesn't get paid royalties

The radio presenter shared suggested that the Minister of Arts and Culture only cares about artists when they are dead or when they have achieved something big

Hulisani hilariously said that the minister is very quick when it comes to sending "condolences and congratulations" messages

Media personality Hulisani Ravele has called Minister of Arts and Culture out for allegedly being the minister of condolences and congratulations.

The radio host took to social media and dragged Mthethwa after a tweep shared that veteran SA actress Leleti Khumalo doesn't get paid royalties when the movie Sarafina airs on Youth Day, 16 June. The tweep @TVwithThinus shared that US actress Whoopi Goldberg gets paid every time the legendary movie airs during the historic holiday.

Hulisani Ravele called Nathi Mthethwa out for being a minister of "condolences and congratulations". Image: @hulisaniravele, @sportartsculturersa

Hulisani Ravele took to Twitter and slammed the minister for not fighting for the rights of Mzansi artists. She suggested that Mthethwa only avails himself when an artist needs to be congratulated or when someone in the arts industry has passed away. The TV presenter wrote:

"Hi @NathiMthethwaSA, here are things you should be at the forefront of fighting for and resolving in the Arts, not your favourite sport of Condolences and Congratulations."

Other tweeps took to Huli's comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out their comments below:

@Llekamania_ said:

"You chose to speak the language of facts!"

@NolueLove wrote:

"Watch him blue tick the truth. He won't engage you."

@MoemiseTiisetso commented:

"Motse wena @HulisaniRavele it’s about time we voted out these useless old people. Such departments should be headed by people like wena, people who have been in the industry for so long and passionate about it."

Rami Chuene frustrated with Nathi Mthwetha

In related news, Briefly News reported that actress Rami Chuene has had enough of Minister Nathi Mthethwa. Taking to social media, Rami posted a picture of the minister on a swing and was very frustrated with him. She captioned her post:

"Money has been embezzled, there’s been mismanagement of funds and there’s a shortfall that was caused by the overallocation by the NAC mara Minister wa rena a šo, o nametše mozwinki (But our minister is sitting on a swing)."

Rami, along with other artists in Mzansi are frustrated with Minister Nathi Mthethwa because money has been mismanaged by the National Arts Council.

Back in March, Mthethwa announced that R300 million had been mismanaged and gone missing. That money was meant to help artists who have been struggling to keep things afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic.

