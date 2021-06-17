Cast of 'The River' takes part in the #SarafinaChallenge for Youth Day

Mzansi television stars celebrated Youth Day by doing the #SarafinaChallenge and the cast of The River joined in on the fun

Social media users were loving this challenge but they just couldn't get over Sindi Dlathu and how she was holding it down

Fans then started to remember that Sindi was a part of Sarafina! back in the day, which explains why she was crushing it

Youth Day was commemorated on June 16 and some people on the timeline took part in the #SarafinaChallenge that was started by Leleti Khumalo and her crew. It looks like Tshedza Pictures were inspired and the cast of The River also decided to take part.

The production company called everyone together to do the dance and they posted the video on social media, captioning the post:

"Being the likers of things that we are, we also decided to participate in the challenge. #sarafinachallenge #TheRiver1Magic"

Sindi Dlathu stood out as she danced with her co-stars

You've got to give it to them, they really tried their best, but Sindi Dlathu, who plays Lindiwe on the show, really stood out because of her dancing skills. Mzansi social media users were super impressed. Check out some of the reactions below:

@_UncleCheese said:

"Fun fact: Sindi Dlathu was the choreographer for Sarafina."

@bonga_natie commented:

"Aibo next to Rakgadi, Mme Flora is that you?"

@NdifunguNjawuza said:

"I can tell by Sindi’s moves that she was once part of Sarafina."

@snaijamxoli commented:

"Does Sindi Dlathu age though... That woman is beautiful."

Leleti Khumalo led the cast of Imbewu: The Seed as they took part in the challenge

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Leleti Khumalo re-enacted the iconic Sarafina! dance with her co-workers. South African actress Leleti Khumalo is giving the timeline all the feels with her latest video online.

The cast of Imbewu: The Seed decided to re-enact an iconic scene from the film Sarafina! and Leleti was at the forefront, leading the group. Etv reshared the video on their Twitter page and urged fans to join in on the challenge. They captioned the post:

"It’s the dance challenge of the century. Do YOU have the moves? Show us!"

