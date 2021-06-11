Leleti Khumalo re enacts iconic 'Sarafina' dance with co workers

Leleti Khumalo stole hearts on the Twitter timeline after she took part in a major throwback from SA film history

The star was re-enacting a scene from Sarafina! With the cast of Imbewu: The Seed and the footage was reshared on social media

Mzansi social media users were impressed with Leleti and how she manages to stay young despite getting older

South African actress Leleti Khumalo is giving the timeline all the feels with her latest video online. The cast of Imbewu: The Seed decided to re-enact an iconic scene from the film Sarafina! and Leleti was at the forefront, leading the group.

Etv reshared the video on their Twitter page and urged fans to join in on the challenge. They captioned the post:

"It’s the dance challenge of the century Do YOU have the moves? Show us!"

Leleti Khumalo took part in a major throwback that gave Mzansi all the feels. Image: @leletikhumalo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi social media users are absolutely stunned by the video

Social media users on Twitter were stunned by the video and couldn't believe that Leleti still has the dance moves from all those years ago. Sarafina! is a much-loved film in South Africa and tells the story of the struggles that black people used to face during apartheid.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@Ciandy6 said:

"Leleti still looks like Sarafina, doesn't age."

@niphijosh commented:

"Ever green Leleti Khimalo #Sarafina #ImbewuChallenge So Much Fun to watch the Cast of Imbewu do this."

@tullybulube said:

"Leleti looking so young and fresh."

@Black_heather3 commented:

"This is cute."

Check out the video below:

Shona Ferguson showed appreciation his wife Connie on her birthday

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shona Ferguson has shared that no words can describe how much he loves his wife. Shona Ferguson has penned a sweet birthday message to his wife, Connie. The Queen actress turned 51 on Thursday, 10 June.

Shona, who is also an actor and producer, took to social media and posted a cute snap of his lovely wife. His post's caption melted many people's hearts on Instagram. The loving husband and father told Connie that no words can describe how much he loves her. The rest of the caption read:

"It’s my honey's birthday. No words can describe how much I love you pie, so I am going to keep it short. You are the air I breath. I LOVE YOU angel. HAPPY BIRTHDAY melaiti. Let’s keep building & growing. Cheers to LIFE."

