- Shona Ferguson has shared that no words can describe how much he loves his wife, Connie, as she turns 51 this Thursday

- The producer of The Queen posted a cute snap of his wife and penned a sweet birthday message along with the pic

- Connie and Shona's daughter, Ali, also took to social media to share a heartfelt post and a couple of her mom's pics as well

Shona Ferguson has penned a sweet birthday message to his wife, Connie. The Queen actress is turning 51 this Thursday, 10 June.

Shona, who is also an actor and producer, took to social media and posted a cute snap of his lovely wife. His post's caption melted many people's hearts on Instagram.

Shona Ferguson posted a sweet message to his wife Connie on her 51st birthday. Image: @ferguson_films, @connie_ferguson

The loving husband and father told Connie that no words can describe how much he loves her. The rest of the caption read:

"It’s my honey's birthday. No words can describe how much I love you pie, so I am going to keep it short. You are the air I breath. I LOVE YOU angel. HAPPY BIRTHDAY melaiti. Let’s keep building & growing. Cheers to LIFE."

The power couple's daughter, Ali, also took to Instagram to wish her mom and best friend a fabulous day. Alongside some pics, she wrote:

"My MAMZO, My Queen, My Best Friend, Dance and Gym partner, My Rock, Happy Birthday mama. This year has been a blessing for me because I’ve gotten to spend A LOT of time with you. I’ve literally taken on some of your characteristics and habits."

Ali also thanked her mom for being the coolest and realist mother in the world♥. She also echoed her father's words:

"Words cannot describe how much I love you mama. I hope you have an AMAZING day today filled with a lot of love, joy and laughter. I love you mommy."

Mzansi celebs also joined Shona and Ali in wishing the media mogul a happy birthday.

Brenda Mhlongo wrote:

"Happy Birthday sis @connie_ferguson You know how I feel about you."

David Kau said:

"Happy birthday to your Honey."

celestentuli commented:

"Happy Birthday to your honey."

Kefilwe Mabote added:

"Happy birthday mama @connie_ferguson."

A selfie of Shona and his wife

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi TV producers Shona and Connie Ferguson are a lovely couple and Mzansi loves them dearly. Shona Ferguson decided to let fans in on a little bit of his life and posted a gorgeous selfie of himself and his wife posing for the camera.

They are not only good business partners, but they also show the country time and time again that love wins. They were steady chilling in comfortable clothing and laying on the ground together.

The scene they set was absolutely beautiful. Mzansi social media users admire the couple so much and just couldn't wait to shower them with love. It's safe to say that Mzansi has been fully influenced.

