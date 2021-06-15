Boity Thulo Can’t Deal With Influencer’s Homemade Meal: “Bathong Vee”

Boity recently had man South Africans howling from laughter after she could not help but share her thoughts on a local influencer's cooking skills

It all started when the beautiful young lady decided to share a snap of the pasta dish which she proudly prepared for herself at home

Mzansi could not deal with the meal or with Boity's comment and were soon laughing their butts off in the comment section of the funny Twitter post

A young woman's cooking skills or rather lack thereof has even reached a local celebrity who couldn't help but say something about it. It all started when the influencer, @MasekoValencia shared a snap of her pasta meal which prompted popular Mzansi media personality, Boity to say something about it.

Bad cooking 101

After seeing the snap, Boity decided that she would point out how baffled she was that the young woman had decided to add tinned fish and what looks like baked beans to a pasta and vegetable meal.

Boity Thulo has left many howling with her comment on Vee's cooking.

Source: Twitter

Boity (and the rest of Mzansi) is shook

"Dinawa? Bathong Vee?" "Boity wrote in her reply tweet.

Meanwhile, Mzansi was also not holding back on the funny replies and had this to say:

@KefuweMotsumi said:

"Ke macaroni ka tin fish bathong so she added baked means to her tin fish."

@MthokozisiNyem2 said:

"Veee mara naye ufuna umvubu straight."

@brokeboyyy_ said:

"I know a graduate from the Tito Mboweni Culinary School of Excellence when I see one"

Other disastrous internet meals

Briefly News also reported that a young South African man recently headed online to brag about the fact that he "successfully" made his first-ever bowl of veggie soup. His post includes a snap of the admittedly shady-looking meal.

"I made soup for the first time," he proudly captioned the photos of the soup and even added some fire emojis to show how impressed he was with himself.

Locals did not find the soup appetizing at all and made this known in the comment section. Many of them hilariously compared the meal to dishwater. Briefly News looks at some of their hilarious comments.

