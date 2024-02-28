Ayanda Ncwane is living it up and flaunted her holiday in Zanzibar

The businesswoman shared some photos that left her supporters gushing over her looks

Meanwhile, some netizens questioned Ncwane's lighter complexion and accused her of bleaching her skin

Ayanda Ncwane flaunted her vacation with a fabulous photo dump. Images: ayandancwane

Ayanda Ncwane is out in Zanzibar and couldn't resist the urge to post a photo dump. The popular YouTuber and fashionista stunned her fans with gorgeous photos while basking in the sun.

Ayanda Ncwane flaunts Zanzibar vacation

Ayanda Ncwane is out and about in Tanzania, enjoying the warm weather and blue waters of the dreamy Zanzibar.

Taking to her Instagram page, the wife of late gospel singer, Sfiso Ncwane shared photos from her vacation, flaunting her curves in a pink kimono.

One of her videos used her son, Ngcweti Ncwane (Mak Ncwane)'s song, Dior, from his latest project, Mak, Myself & I, released under Ncwane Communications:

Previously, Ayanda revealed that she had found love after mourning her husband, who died in December 2016.

Mzansi weighs in on Ayanda Ncwane's photos

Netizens gushed over Ayanda's snaps and showered her with compliments:

zona_davani hyped Ayanda up:

"What they mean when they say 'Stay low and keep firing.'"

nanacalver was stunned:

"Yuhhhh friend! Shame, you never ever disappoint!"

taccoechifodya wrote:

"Looking good as always."

nomak771 praised Ayanda:

"I love how you stay in your lane."

Meanwhile, some netizens couldn't help but question Ayanda's fair complexion:

uThembisa warned Ayanda:

"You're playing too much with the glutathione IVs, Ayanda. At this rate, we’re chasing Khanyi."

Ntombenhle__ complained:

"The bleaching is too much!"

Rene_Bogoshi said:

"This skin tone is a lot."

Dingswayo_N wrote:

"All the widows become something else after their husband's burial."

MagabaSana asked:

"Is the good sis bleaching? She looks different."

Ayanda Ncwane and mother-in-law allegedly maintain feud

In more Ayanda Ncwane updates, Briefly News shared the details behind the businesswoman's feud with her mother-in-law, Fikile Ncwane.

According to reports, Fikile dropped a huge bombshell about her daughter-in-law, who allegedly got a restraining order against her.

