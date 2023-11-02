Ayanda Ncwane and her mother-in-law's longstanding feud has reached an irreparable point

Fikile Ncwane reportedly disowned Ayanda as her daughter-in-law, claiming that Ayanda obtained a restraining order against her

The ailing mother also asked her to tell the world the truth about Sfiso Ncwane's passing

Sfiso Ncwane’s mother and Ayanda Ncwane are at loggerheads. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Ncwane and her mother-in-law have been at loggerheads for years now, and their relationship has reached a point of no return.

Ncwane and her in-laws have parted ways

According to Sunday World, Fikile Ncwane, the mother of the late Sfiso Ncwane and the Ncwane family, has distanced herself from Ayanda Ncwane.

Their longstanding feud dates back to Sfiso Ncwane's funeral seven years ago. Fikile told the publication that she only saw Sfiso's body for a short period and was not happy with "what she saw."

Things took a turn for the worse recently when Ayanda allegedly got a restraining order against Fikile.

“I took that as a sign of her rejecting me as a mother-in-law.”

Fikile Ncwane also mentioned how she has no access to her grandchildren.

Sfiso Ncwane's mother drops bombshell

The publication continues by reporting that Fikile prays Ayanda Ncwane “tells the world what really happened to my son!”

Fikile continued by stating that she had unanswered questions regarding her son's death. She believes Ayanda is the only person who is at liberty to help her find closure.

In one episode of Real Housewives of Durban, Ayanda hinted that Sfiso Ncwane was apparently poisoned. As a result, she has chosen not to dine outside her home.

According to the report, their contentious relationship began when Sfiso Ncwane was still alive. Fikile reportedly put her son on blast and accused him of not taking care of her.

The couple retaliated by allegedly accusing Fikile of witchcraft. Sfiso and his mother patched things up, however, Ayanda chose to keep her distance.

Abathandwa demand royalties from Ayanda Ncwane

In a previous report from Briefly News, gospel group Abathandwa demand royalties from Ayanda Ncwane and Ncwane Communications, regarding Ehhe Moya Wam.

The leader of the group stated that things were better under Sfiso Ncwane's leadership.

Abathandwa told the media that they do not have papers stating how much their music is worth.

Source: Briefly News