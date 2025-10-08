Ayanda Ncwane trended after a video surfaced showing her struggling to speak English

The clip was taken from her appearance on the More Than Management Podcast , where she attempted to distance herself from her late husband, Sfiso Ncwane

Social media users poked fun at Ayanda Ncwane's grammar, while others dismissed her claims about her success, questioning the validity of her self-made achievements

Ayanda Ncwane trended after struggling with English on a podcast.

Former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) cast member Ayanda Ncwane is trending online after a video of her speaking broken English.

Ayanda Ncwane often tops social media trending charts after sharing content flaunting her luxurious, soft life. The music executive, who trended after she posted herself rocking a red dress that accentuated her hourglass figure, became the subject of social media jokes after a clip of her speaking in broken English was shared online.

Ayanda Ncwane speaks broken English in viral podcast clip

On Tuesday, 7 October 2025, entertainment blogger @Saltiesunmasked reshared a snippet of Ayanda Ncwane explaining that she is more than just Sfiso Ncwane’s wife. The post was captioned:

“They call me by who I’ve done🥺”

The snippet is from an episode of the More Than Management Podcast, which premiered on the To The Max Brand Management YouTube channel on 25 September. In the video, Ayanda tells the More Than Management Podcast host Ntando Zikalala that she has worked hard for her success and fame, which is often attributed to her husband.

“And I'm not Sfiso’s wife, I'm an executive. You know, in your own right. Would only say, why do you prefer to take invitations from outside South Africa? I'm saying they call me by who I am, they call me by who I've done, they don't just call me by who I was married to,” she said in the video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to Ayanda Ncwane's broken English

In the comment section, several social media users hilariously mocked Ayanda Ncwane for struggling to articulate herself in English. Others shared other instances where Ayanda had struggled to express herself in the Queen’s language. Some argued against Ayanda Ncwane’s suggestion that her success is self-made.

Here are some of the comments:

@teemuvengwa1 remarked:

“English bundles depleted.”

@vendaroyale highlighted:

“The problem started there by ‘WHO’🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@ah_yabora_shame asked:

“Executive of what? Sfiso's estate? This lady tries so hard to erase that she was Sfiso's wife, I mean, if it wasn't for Sfiso, we wouldn't know you at all.”

@Zamayirh suggested:

“Sfiso definitely went for looks sana.”

@uszee2 shared:

“’I'm not just Sfiso's wife’ would've sounded better.”

@Phumela_D said:

“Listening to her speak is like solving a puzzle😂😂😂”

@Lerato_Thata advised:

“Let's not be mean. We all know what she meant to say.”

Mzansi mocked Ayanda Ncwane for speaking broken English.

Ayanda Ncwane's pics spark bleaching rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ayanda Ncwane faced online backlash for allegedly bleaching her skin.

This was after Ayanda posted a video on her social media page, and online users claimed she looked much lighter than they remembered. Her lighter complexion has sparked a debate around skin bleaching and the growing trend of cosmetic procedures in South Africa.

