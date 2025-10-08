South African media personality Ntsiki Mazwai revealed her age on X (Twitter) and left many people in disbelief

The poet and artist posted a selfie and said she loves the age that she is at, but it sparked a debate

Some of her followers feel as though her face, youthful energy and photos contradict her age

Ntsiki Mazwai’s age sparked a fan frenzy as some people did not believe her. Image: Miss Ntsiki Mazwai

Source: Instagram

Activist Ntsiki Mazwai disclosed her age on social media recently, and many people were in disbelief.

The outspoken personality posted a cute selfie, expressing her love for the age group she is currently in. However, she was met with mixed reactions from peeps who admired her looks, and some who were in disbelief over her age.

How old is Ntsiki Mazwai?

The lady who always stirs drama with her unfiltered personality and views recently revealed that she is in her mid-40s.

Ntsiki Mazwai is the younger sister of singer Thandiswa Mazwai from Bongo Maffin and entertainer Nomsa Mazwai. She comes from a family of popular media personalities; her father, Dr Thamsanqa Mazwai, is a magazine editor and a former editor of The Sowetan. Her mom, Belede Mazwai, was a militant journalist and anti-apartheid campaigner.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, Mazwai revealed that she is 45.

"I love the 40s," she captioned her post.

Mazwai is also a certified daddy's girl, who recently showed love to her old man. "Sending my love to you. I honour and love you. And thank you for raising me. And sorry for being a handful. I'm proud of you," she wrote.

In another post, she honoured her dad, saying, "Tata ndiyabulela. Tata ndiyakuthanda ngentliziyo yam yonke," her post reads. It is loosely translated to, "Dad, thank you. Dad, I love you with all of my heart."

Ntsiki Mazwai's age had Mzansi in disbelief. Image: Miss Ntsiki Mazwai

Source: Instagram

How Mzansi feels about Ntsiki's age

Below are some of the reactions from her followers:

@SamuelElvis20 was shocked:

"Wait, what now? Wow, I must say I'm impressed."

@LandBooger said:

"40s? Njani? Aren’t you in your late 30s?"

@StheNgcobo_ joked:

"Wipe your cam next time skhokho, unless the phone is a Mobicel."

@Voshka14 stated:

"This is 40, where true life begins."

@lexx_mal shared:

"Looks like the 40s loves you, too, my beautiful cougar crush."

@Cde_Tongogara replied:

"Wow Ntsiki Mazwai. Most naturally beautiful woman alive."

@AlphiasZ joked:

"The 40's generation is more beautiful than ama2k."

Ntsiki asks for donations

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai is embroiled in a defamation lawsuit, and she reportedly owes DJ Euphonik a lot of money. Taking to Twitter on 19 August 2025, Ntsiki Mazwai turned to her fans on X for help covering her legal bills.

Mazwai revealed that she did receive her first donation and gave fans instructions on how they can deposit the money.

“Good morning. It's my birthday on 3 September. May I start collecting blessings. Thank you to everyone in the DMs for the endless support. To the big sisters who send me money to get massages to make me feel better. I appreciate you so much. You know who you are. Thank you.”

Source: Briefly News