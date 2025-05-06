Ayanda Ncwane proved why she is considered one of Mzansi’s best-dressed celebrities with her recent visit to Eswatini

Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Ayanda Ncwane has proven why she is regarded as one of the best-dressed female celebrities in Mzansi. The star recently visited Eswatini for an event, but her looks stole the show.

Ayanda Ncwane stuns in red dress

Shuu! Ayanda Ncwane is the queen she thinks she is. The stunner, who is known for always stepping out looking like a million dollars, turned heads during her recent visit to Eswatini.

Taking to her Instagram page in May 2025, the former reality television star, who previously announced that she visited the neighbouring country as a keynote speaker at a Women's Conference, did not disappoint with her outfits.

She started by sharing pictures arriving in the beautiful Kingdom of Eswatini wearing a stylish power suit that screamed authority. She completed the look with a matching hat, bag and floral heels. In another post, Ayanda wore a white two-piece set and later put on traditional Eswatini attire with the look.

The star of the show was definitely the figure-hugging red dress that the media personality wore to the private dinner gala. The dress hugged her body in all the right places, showing off her famous hourglass figure. This is not the first time that Ayanda turned heads in a bodycon red dress. She made headlines when she stepped out in a stunning red dress in 2023.

Ayanda also revealed that all three outfits were styled by her talented little brother, Phupho Gumede.

Take a look at the outfits below:

Fans can't get enough of Ayanda Ncwane's look

Social media users agreed that the stunner ate and left no crumbs with all her looks. Many hailed Ayanda for being a classy woman who always dresses appropriately and shows off her killer figure, unlike some stars who have been called out for their dressing.

@charisma.mokhele said:

"Now I understand why you left Real Housewives of Durban. You are too classy."

@sherylpincess_douw wrote:

"You are exactly who you think you are 😍😍😍The chosen one❤️!"

@sanelisiwebhengu commented:

"😍😍😍 you never disappoint my Dadewethu 😍Mina ngeke ngiswenke ukhona wena."

@nokwah_magumede added:

"Madam strikes again🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥 ate and left no crumbs😍😍😍😍"

@ntombi8964 wrote:

"Sfiso is happy whereever he is, ey umuhle my angel sinyise singabakho😍❤️🔥"

