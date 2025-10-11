South African businesswoman and author Sonia Booth recently received criticism on social media for her new hairstyle

The former model showed off her latest hairstyle online over the weekend and got dragged by X users

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to comment on the popular author's hairdo

Sonia Booth's latest hairstyle trends. Images: SoniaBooth

Source: Instagram

Model and businesswoman Sonia Booth recently left South Africans in stitches when she debuted her new hairstyle on social media.

Booth previously made headlines when her divorce was delayed due to missing financial statements.

The businesswoman, who exposed her ex-husband's affair on social media, shared photos of her new hairdo this week.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo of Booth's latest hairstyle on his X account on Saturday, 11 October 2025.

South Africans respond to Sonia Booth's latest hairdo

@ThaboCollin4 responded:

"She even did an electrocardiograph to show her hair is critical but stable😭."

@NombuleloPS wrote:

"What kind of hairstyle is this? Stress leading to depression should not be taken lightly."

@TravelAbodes replied:

"Sonia wasn't humiliated; she brought the news to social media, she owned her pain, and shared her story."

@ZamamboDBN commented"

"Unpopular opinion, but Bongani Mthombeni is better looking and has a better personality than this one of Sonia Booth."

@JeanJeqe wrote:

"She'll definitely get another white man with that hairstyle 🤣."

@Cliphunter0 responded:

"Imagine waking up every day to see such a hairstyle on the person sleeping next to you..nah."

@SirDavid_Dashe wrote:

"It's a valid reason for Booth to leave 🚮🚮🚮."

@NtombiMahlasela replied:

"Is she now married to Penny Penny?"

@takaIYANA wrote:

"Talk about iPhondo likaBhejane. Chiskop is the only best option on the table from now on, mam."

@951_vogel said:

"Eish Musa, normally I laugh, but istina (being replaced) when you don't expect it can take you 10 years and alcoholism to get over, een there. Iruff lento (it's difficult that thing) shame."

@_Boer_Kommando_ responded:

"I finally found my big money-making idea, hair transplants for balding black women. I'm going to be rich."

@Mnadi33 replied:

"The last time I checked, she is doing well for herself. He still looks an ugly person from Brakpan!"

@chiefcebo_ said:

"It's like she is poisoned with polonium😭."

@MphephuMavino commented:

"Accumulated depreciation of an asset, soon abo mageza will get it! Ladies, stick to one man and raise your kids in private."

@Thapz__ replied:

"If this is part of healing, then healing ain't for me😣."

@AngelM133197 wrote:

"What's the name of the hairstyle?😭 Pondo in the middle 😭😭😭."

@mtshontshik said:

"And the SIM 2 slot is damaged, beyond repair."

Businesswoman Sonia Booth gets a new hairdo. Image: SoniaBooth

Source: Twitter

Matthew Booth’s mistress Bongani Möller left her husband

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that soccer legend Matthew Booth and businesswoman Bongani Mthombeni-Möller made headlines after having a scandalous affair.

Both of the "lovebirds" were married when they met, and Matthew Booth's wife, Sonia Booth, exposed their relationship.

Bongani Mthombeni-Möller is in the headlines once again after recent developments in her relationship with her estranged husband.

