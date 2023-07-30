Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni-Möller made headlines after having a scandalous affair

Both of the "lovebirds" were married when they met, and their relationship was exposed by Matthew Booth's wife

Bongani Mthombeni-Möller is in the headlines once again after recent developments in her relationship with her estranged husband

Matthew Booth and Bongani Mthombeni-Möller had tongues wagging when they fell in love while both were married to other people. And their affair Rocked the nation when Matthew Booth's now ex-wife Sonia Booth told the country about their cheating.

Bonga Mthombeni-Miller is in the headlines again for leaving her husband, who she allegedly cheated on with Matthew Booth. Image: @matthewboothza/@bonganimthombenimoller

Bongani Mthombeni-Möller was a hot topic as people found out more about her personal life. The fitness trainer was married to Klaus Möller whom she has two children with.

Bongani Mthombeni-Möller splits from husband

Matthew Booth's alleged mistress, Bongani Mthombeni-Möller, seems to want out of her marriage. Sunday World reported that Bongani dumped Klaus in February. The lady said that her husband failed to keep some promises he made.

South Africans react to Bongani Mthombeni-Möller leaving her marriage

Many people were fascinated after seeing details about Matthew Boots being lovers. Facebook users remembered the cheesecake debacle in the post's comment section.

Motlatjo Malatji wondered:

"Who is surprised?"

Ntombifuthi Ndhlandhla wrote:

"Sad to hear this.Sonia is going through a lot, mistress & Booth are officially going to be on open relationship.This is really heartbreaking. But karma will catch up with both of them one day."

Aubrey Vukeya commented:

"She wants to be with Mathew Booth full-time."

Vuyisile Klaas added:

"Who knew that cheesecake would one day destroy one's marriage. "

Shadi Yolanda joked:

"So sidechick wins"

Matthew Booth's cheesecake gate had South Africans reeling

Soccer legend Matthew Booth's ex-wife had the country up in arms over what is now called the cheesecake saga. The memorable era involves how the soccer player's ex-wife claimed that Matthew made cheesecake for his girlfriend Bongani on his son's birthday.

Matthew Booth’s alleged side Bongani Möller denies moving in with soccer legend

Briefly News previously reported that the cheesecake cheating scandal continues. Matthew Booth's alleged side chick rubbished rumours suggesting she has moved in with the soccer legend.

Bongani Möller and the former Bafana Bafana star made headlines when Mathew's estranged wife, Sonia Booth, accused him of baking a cheesecake for his side chick.

It's been reported that Bongani now lives with Matthew Booth after Sonia allegedly left their marital home. ZAlebs reports that Bongani denied that she's now cohabiting with the former national team player.

Source: Briefly News