Matthew Booth made headlines for all the wrong reasons throughout this week after his wife accused him of cheating with a married woman, Bongani Möller

The former Bafana Bafana star was hilariously trolled on social media after Sonia revealed that he baked a cheesecake for his mistress on the eve of their son's birthday

Bongani shared a video seemingly responding to the allegations and Matthew Booth's employers, SuperSport, sparked a debate when they said they're sticking with him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Matthew Booth and Sonia Booth hogged headlines for the whole week over the cheesecake cheating scandal. The former Bafana Bafana player and his wife were on everyone's lips after the latter aired his dirty laundry in public.

Sonia Booth accused her hubby Matthew Booth of cheating with a married woman, Bongani Möller. Image: @matthewbooth, @soniabooth

Source: Instagram

Briefly News followed the story throughout the week and compiled some of the juicy highlights of the cheesecake saga that made headlines across the country and topped the trends list on social media.

Sonia Booth shares receipts of Matthew Booth's cheating ways

The legendary footballer's wife took to her timeline and dropped receipts of Matthew's cheating ways. The fuming Sonia Booth gave a tell-all about Matthew's alleged affair with a married woman since early 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She accused the SuperSport presenter of cheating with Bongani Möller. Sonia hilariously shared that she lost her cool when Matthew baked a cheesecake for his side chick on the eve of their son's birthday.

Matthew Booth's alleged side chick seeming responds to allegations

Bongani Möller took to her timeline to post a video of herself at the gym amid the cheesecake cheating scandal. Matthew's alleged mistress shared that she was staying motivated despite everything happening in her life.

Tweeps assumed that she was shading Sonia after she made the cheating accusations. Many said that she had no shame for allegedly cheating with a married man.

Matthew Booth drops statement addressing the cheating allegations

The former Bafana Bafana international took to his timeline and released a statement after his wife made the serious accusations. Matthew Booth shared that his lawyers are dealing with the matter.

He seemingly apologised to his alleged side chick and many people slammed him for taking Bongani's side in the whole drama. Other tweeps called out the star for denying that he's cheating on Sonia despite all the juicy evidence she dropped on her timeline.

SuperSport sticks with Matthew Booth after cheating scandal

Matthew Booth's employers, SuperSport, reportedly said that they're sticking with the presenter despite his issues off the camera. The channel said Matthew's drama is private which is why they're not letting him go.

South Africans accused TV channels of applying double standards. They questioned why Matthew was not fired after TV host Katlego Maboe was booted off Expresso when his former partner accused him of cheating.

DJ Maphorisa trolls cheesecake cheating saga

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to his timeline to troll Matthew Booth after his wife, Sonia Booth, opened up about the Bafana Bafana legend's cheating ways.

The former soccer star baked a whole cheesecake for his alleged married side chick Bongani Bongani Möller. He apparently sent ot to her house Sonia's favourite Tupperware.

Taking to Twitter to lowkey share his two cents on the trending scandal, Phori hilariously said:

"Weather e’ enyaka bones n cake."

Social media users were quick to notice that Madumane was trolling Booth after his wife called him out on both Twitter and Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News