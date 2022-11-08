Matthew Booth's wife recently went all out to expose her husband's infidelity with Bongani Möler

The fitness ambassador took to Instagram to show off her morning routine, and some thought she was responding to accusations levelled against her

Netizens made speculations that Bongani was saving face during the social media buzz around her name

Matthew Booth is in trouble with his wife, Sonia. The soccer star was cheating with Bongani Möller since Valentine's Day 2022.

Bongani Morgan took a video of a morning workout and had some inspirational words that many people thought were about her cheating scandal. Image:@bonganimoller

Source: Instagram

Sonia Booth made a huge effort to expose Bongani, who's since continued to post on Instagram. South Africans reacted to what she had to say the morning after she got exposed for cheating on her 77-year-old husband.

Matthew Booth's rumoured mistress receives backlash

In a video shared on Twitter, Bongani was on her Instagram Live during her morning spinning session. In the video, she says that she is staying motivated despite anything happening in her life.

"Healthy body, healthy mind, healthy heart no matter the circumstances."

Online users reacted to her, assuming that she was referencing the accusations that she had an affair with Matthew. Many expressed that they thought she was pretending to be in high Spirits.

@xola_ntshayza commented:

"No shame .. whatsoever"

@011kat commented:

"Mogurl, ore shapa ka Tuesday motivation"

@miss_gates_ commented:

"Bongani please let go of married men."

@soldier_701 commented:

"Voice at the back kea Booth."

@wexa11 wrote:

"That voice in the background, it’s him, right?"

@marcus_Thepoet replied:

"That sounds like him."

@R_Blu commented:

"Love her energy, UNBOTHERED AF! That time the streets are still fuming."

