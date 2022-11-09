Matthew Booth has released a statement addressing his cheating allegations after his wife aired his alleged dirty laundry in public

The Bafana Bafana legend denied the claims his wife, Sonia Booth, made and added that he's taking legal action against her

Social media users flooded his comment section and accused him of defending his side chick, Bongani Möller, instead of Sonia

Matthew Booth has dropped a statement denying all the allegations his wife, Sonia Booth, levelled against him. The former Bafana Bafana player accused his wife of "airing these unfounded allegations".

Matthew Booth has dropped a statement addressing the cheating allegations. Image: @matthewboothza

Source: Instagram

The soccer legend also accused Sonia of wanting to tarnish his name, adding that he has handed the matter to his lawyers. In the statement Matthew Booth posted on Twitter, he also stated that Sonia did not consider the damage the allegations will cause to their kids and the Möller family.

Mzansi peeps took to the SuperSport presenter's comment section and accused him of defending his side dish, Bongani, instead of his wife.

@MooseManzini wrote:

"At this point in time I'll need everyone who has ever seen them or taken pics of them to email to Sonia. This man has the nerve to deny video evidence even."

@porshe418 said:

"Are the sponsors and partners of Booth foundation aware that if you can spend your own son's money on a side, their money towards the foundation means absolutely nothing to you?"

@NathiSibiya8 commented:

"True or false, did you cheesecake her?"

@noziphomash wrote:

"The fact that you are defending Bongani and not your wife says a lot."

@OslinaM said:

"Oh and you're actually apologizing to the side chick and letting your so called lawyers to deal with your very own wife? This is disgusting, Mateu."

@blythlie added:

"You’re not sorry, just annoyed your wife made your affair public."

Supersport sticking with Matthew Booth amid cheesecake cheating scandal

In related news, Briefly News reported that SuperSport is reportedly sticking with disgraced presenter, Matthew Booth. The soccer legend is hogging the headlines after his wife accused hom of cheating on her with a married woman, Bongani Möller.

The former Bafana Bafana international's name is all over social media after Sonia Booth dropped files on her socials and claimed her hubby even baked a cheesecake and used her Tupperware when he sent it to Bongani.

City Press reports that SuperSport has decided to stick with Booth amid his cheating scandal. Peeps took to the publication's comment section and shared mixed views to the sports channel's decision.

