SuperSport is reportedly sticking with their disgraced employee Matthew Booth amid his trending cheating scandal

The former Bafana Bafana player has been hogging headlines since his wife, Sonia Booth, accused him of cheating on her with a married woman, Bongani Möller

Social media users shared mixed views to SuperSport's decision with some defending it while other disagreed with the channel

SuperSport is reportedly sticking with disgraced presenter, Matthew Booth. The soccer legend is hogging the headlines after his wife accused hom of cheating on her with a married woman, Bongani Möller.

The former Bafana Bafana international's name is all over social media after Sonia Booth dropped files on her socials and claimed her hubby even baked a cheesecake and used her Tupperware when he sent it to Bongani.

City Press reports that SuperSport has decided to stick with Booth amid his cheating scandal. Peeps took to the publication's comment section on Twitter and shared mixed views to the sports channel's decision.

@jonbrayshaw wrote:

"Why wouldn't they? His personal life has nothing to do with his professional."

@Pudit888 commented:

"Imagine firing someone for cheating."

@MahlweleH said:

"So you tried the cancel culture on him."

@Sisi_Sasha wrote:

"As they should. You can’t fire someone because of bad relationship decisions."

@ThabengTsullu commented:

"But Katlego was fired."

@Reshma6698 said:

"Because he is white. If he was black they would have cancelled him."

@AyandaMaqhoboza wrote:

"Definitely not white privilege. The brand has learnt lessons from Outsurance PR blunders."

@SakhileAzania added:

"Of course, cheating is not a crime."

DJ Maphorisa trolls cheesecake cheating saga

In related news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa took to his timeline to troll Matthew Booth after his wife, Sonia Booth, opened up about the Bafana Bafana legend's cheating ways.

The former soccer star baked a whole cheesecake for his alleged married side chick Bongani Möller. He apparently sent ot to her house Sonia's favourite Tupperware.

Taking to Twitter to low-key share his two cents on the trending scandal, Phori hilariously said:

"Weather e’ enyaka bones n cake."

Social media users were quick to notice that Madumane was trolling Booth after his wife called him out on both Twitter and Instagram.

Source: Briefly News