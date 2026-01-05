Lynn Forbes has reflected on her past while enjoying an adventurous vacation with her granddaughter

The motivational speaker was joined by her grandchild, Kairo Forbes, for some time out in Abu Dhabi

Her content touched many people online, with some people praising Glammy for her healing content

Lynn Forbes and Kairo Forbes are on vacation in Abu Dhabi. Image: Lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

What better way than to close 2025 and welcome 2026 in a vibrant country with your loved ones?

Lynn Forbes and her grandchild, Kairo Forbes, are having the time of their lives in Abu Dhabi.

What 2026 means for Lynn Forbes

Fans have been getting treated to some epic vacation content from Lynn Forbes and Kairo, who often set out on international adventures together. The duo previously went on a luxurious vacation to Turkey.

In her video, she and Kairo explored the desert while fitting in with the aesthetics of the country they were in. Forbes then shared an emotional message about why she is choosing to be steady.

"What’s your word for 2026? STEADY," she responds. "STEADY means my nervous system is calmer. My heart is quieter. My choices are intentional. STEADY means I’m not rushing, not bracing, not fighting anymore. I feel grounded enough to live my life gently,” she wrote.

The motivational speaker and content creator further emphasised why her chosen word holds so much meaning to her.

"STEADY means I’m no longer swinging between survival and hope. I’m not bracing for impact, and I’m not chasing relief. I’m standing, grounded, present, and able to meet life as it is. STEADY means I’m okay being where I am, and I trust myself to keep going. STEADY is what comes after survival, when life stops shaking so violently and begins to feel inhabitable again," she continued.

Lynn Forbes and her granddaughter, Kairo Forbes, are in Abu Dhabi with family and friends. Image: Lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Lynn and Kairo's trip

Forbes has been sharing a lot of vacation content "Hi, I’m Lynn, 57. Mother. Grandmother. Speaker. I share life as it’s lived...wellness over fifty, beauty shaped by experience, home, family, and the quiet strength that comes from enduring and continuing. This is a space for steadiness, authenticity, and lived truth."

She has been serving heartwarming content, and Mzansi was very eager to engage.

Shamira_rahaman said:

"Mindfulness, for me, Glammy. Have the best time."

Khadijah_enigma stated:

"Masha Allah… beautiful my friend. What a beautiful sight."

Rubygopie shared:

"This is so awesome. Enjoy every moment of it."

Cywbee gushed:

"Love this for y'all, Glammy."

Candicebooysen said:

"Looking gorgeous as always, sis. Missing you and sending you lots of love."

Lynn Forbes attends son murder case

In a previous report from Briefly News, AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, recently attended her son's murder case for the first time

A video of the Slain rapper's mother speaking to the prosecutors in court went viral

Forbes thanked the prosecutors for their hard work in catching those who allegedly murdered her son and his best friend. Following the proceedings, she shared a few words:

"I really appreciate it. I can only imagine all the hours that must go into all of this, and I don’t envy any of you, but thank you very much; you are appreciated. Thank you."

Source: Briefly News