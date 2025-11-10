A South African woman working in Korea shared the huge progress on her home-building project

The video revealed that most of the major work has been completed, leaving only finishing touches like plastering and flooring

The viral clip ended with a screenshot of her phone showing a wishlist where she'd written her dream of building a home for her family in six to seven months

A young woman showed off her latest accomplishment after working in Korea for 1 year and 6 months. Images: @samkengcobo2

A video went viral on TikTok that was posted on 9 November 2025. This clip showed a young woman walking through the building site of what will soon be her family home. The young woman couldn't hide her gratitude. She's been working in Korea for one year and six months, and the progress on her South African home showed that her sacrifices abroad are paying off.

The video starts with her approaching the property, and straight away, you can see the walls have all been put up. Timber for the roofing is in place, pillars have been set up on the front porch area, and the blocks have all been set up. She explored each room, touching the walls to feel how steady they were, taking in every corner of the house that was slowly becoming a reality. The only thing left to do is the finishing touches: plastering the walls, putting up electrical cables, painting, flooring, ceilings, roofing and installing windows and doors.

She posted the clip with the caption:

"Thank you to the King, I have nothing 🙇‍♀️ You even carried me. Forever!"

The clip went viral with over 50,000 views and more than 8,000 reactions after she shared that she started this building project in March 2025, and in less than a year, she managed to get the money together to build this home from scratch.

In her video, she made it clear she's really grateful to God for this accomplishment. The clip ended with a screenshot from her phone showing her wishlist written in bold, where she stated that she wanted to build a home for her family in six to seven months. Judging by the progress, that dream is looking very possible.

A young woman showed off how she is building a new home for her family. Images: @samkengcobo2

Mzansi celebrates her win

People flooded the comments section with congratulations and praise for her hard work.

@Gabi February said:

"Love such testimonies ❤️Congratulations, sis 🎉"

@Sbonile Nkumane wrote:

"Congratulations, sweetheart."

@uNobuhle Ndaba❤️ gushed:

"Congratulations, mama🤭🥳🥳"

@Nquer_Mepho asked:

"Plug us with a site♥️"

@Ntobeko Dlamini shared:

"Congratulations, babe 💃💃🥳"

@Sammy 사미다 🌻 added:

"Well done, queen ♥️"

Why South Korea attracts workers

According to WorldData experts, there's a huge difference in average income between South Korea and SA. South Korea has an average income of $35,490, while South Africa sits at $6,100. The unemployment rate tells a similar story. South Korea has just 2.6% unemployment compared to South Africa's 33.2%.

The cost of living in South Korea is higher at 68.40% compared to the USA, while South Africa is at 42.03%. But for many South Africans willing to work abroad, the higher salaries in countries like South Korea make it worth it. The money earned can go a long way back home, as TikTok user @samkengcobo2's building project shows.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

