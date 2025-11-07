A woman living in Zimbabwe's south-east lowveld shared a video of herself feeding wild monkeys, hippos, and warthogs

The video showed her tossing a bucket of grains and seeds on the ground while animals rushed to eat

People had mixed reactions, with some praising her for caring for the animals, while others argued

A woman from Zimbabwe shared a video showing why she chooses to live among animals. Images: @karen.paolillo.9

Source: Facebook

Living among wild animals sounds like something out of a movie, but for one woman in Zimbabwe, it's just daily life. She shared a video that has people talking about her decision to feed and care for wild animals that come to her door, and the reactions have been all over the place. On 5 November 2025, she posted a video with the caption:

"Feeding time at the back door, Karen Paolillo and Max hippo and the kids."

The clip showed the woman coming out of her home, built in a wild area, carrying a bucket full of grains and seeds. She tossed everything onto the ground, and within seconds, 10 to 20 monkeys flocked to the area to eat. There were monkeys of all ages, including mothers carrying baby monkeys on their backs. But that wasn't all. A hippo and warthogs also came for the meal.

It's clear this is something the woman does regularly, as all the animals know to come to her door at feeding time. They're used to her, and she's friendly with them, feeding and caring for them just like people do with their pets. She even has names for the hippos and other animals she looks after.

A woman from the UK moved to Zimbabwe and is now living with the wildlife as she tries to help them survive from poachers. Images: @karen.paolillo.9

Source: Facebook

Mixed reactions from netizens

The video went viral with over 2.4 thousand reactions and hundreds of comments. Some people praised her for feeding and caring for the animals, but critics argue that feeding wild animals could encourage dependency on humans, which might disrupt their natural behaviour:

@rena_dalitou asked:

"My question is, that bucket you just emptied will feed all those, plus the gigantic rhino and its kids as well? Just asking."

Karen Paolillo responded:

"Rena Dalitou, he is not a rhino, he is a hippo, and he is still little, a juvenile, and they get around 9 buckets through the day and the night."

@susan_lamb wrote:

"Always hold my breath thinking a fight is going to break out 🙈😢amazing."

@gianni_bauce joked:

"Karen, these baboons are more disciplined than my dog! 🤣😂"

@julie_edwards pointed out:

"Costs a fortune to keep them all fed."

@jj_steyn criticised:

"You are a problem for our wildlife. Stop feeding the animals, please. You think you are doing something good, but you are only going to make them dependent on humans. Please stop this."

Why she helps animals in Zimbabwe

Facebook user @karen.paolillo.9 explained why she lives in this area and helps these animals. She said she stayed with George Adamson before he was murdered, and like him, she feeds any animal that comes to her camp for sanctuary from poaching and sport hunting. She's saving a tiny number of animals in an area that is over 2,500 square kilometres.

According to experts on OxPeckers.org, poaching and illegal wildlife trade continue to affect Zimbabwe's Matabeleland province. In 2023, courts around the country heard more than 1,300 cases related to wildlife crimes. However, a local wildlife expert said cases of poaching remain underreported.

Karen Paolillo, founder of the Turgwe Hippo Trust, explained that settlers in her area were initially illegal and killed over 15,000 animals in eight years. She said,

"So if I can help even one animal in our area have a life, that is what I do."

Watch the Facebook clip below:

