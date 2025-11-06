An Australian content creator shared a hilarious video of himself getting harassed by a mob of meerkats at a wildlife park

The clip showed the man sitting while meerkats climbed all over him to eat food that staff placed on his body

Netizens couldn't stop laughing at the video, with some saying they laughed so hard they woke up their entire household

A man in Australia got harassed by a mob of animals. Images: @christianhull

Sometimes an animal experience doesn't go quite as expected, and one Australian man learned that the hard way when he visited a wildlife park. What was supposed to be a calm feeding session with meerkats turned into a hilarious moment when the little animals climbed all over him, and his dramatic reactions had viewers cracking up. On 5 November 2025, the man shared a video showing how this incident happened while visiting Ballarat Wildlife Park in Australia. The caption stated:

"Calm, respectful and quiet while I fed the Meerkats at Ballarat Wildlife Park this afternoon. They are so adorable and so hungry. This was truly an amazing encounter."

The experience involved sitting down while staff members placed food on different parts of his body so the meerkats would climb on him to eat. A staff member named Darcy was in charge of putting the food on him, and that's when things got wild. The meerkats started climbing all over him, going for his hands, shoulders, and eventually his head. The man kept squealing and reacting dramatically as the animals jumped around trying to get to the food.

At one point, the meerkats discovered there was food on his head, and they all started climbing up to get it. The man kept shouting things like "Not near the face!" and "What's on my head?" as the animals scrambled over him. One meerkat even tried to dash across from his shoulder to his arm and accidentally scratched him in the process.

An Australian man shared a video showing how he got harassed by a mob of meerkats in a wildlife park. Images: @christianhull

People love the funny video

The video went viral with over 5,900 netizens reacting and more than 4,000 comments, with many finding the whole thing hilarious:

@amber_bull wrote:

"I laughed so hard watching this, my kids all came over to see what was going on...and then we all laughed together. We've been to Ballarat Wildlife Park so many times, but next time we're booking in for the Meerkat experience!"

@lisa_ledford_arwood shared:

"Omg, so I'm watching this at midnight in the United States, my husband and my dogs are fast asleep, and I'm laughing so hard I woke everyone up."

@sparrow_bar said:

"This is the best medicine for the world right now… Thank you so much for making me laugh, and I'm not sorry that I laughed loud enough to make my neighbour tell me to knock it off."

@missy_may gushed:

"Ok, right from the start, right to the finish, this video is IT!!! It just keeps getting better and better!"

@amy_flanagan joked:

"Lmao, too funny. Hard to believe you willingly paid for that."

What makes meerkats so social

According to National Geographic, meerkats are extremely social animals who work well together. These squirrel-sized members of the mongoose family live in groups as large as 40, and everyone in the mob participates in gathering food, keeping a lookout for predators, and taking care of babies.

They live in deserts and grasslands in southern Africa and stay in burrows they dig with their long, sharp claws. Facebook user @christianhull, an Australian man who shares funny content on his page, definitely got a taste of how energetic meerkats can be when food is involved.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

