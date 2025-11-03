A cow surprised Chicken Licken customers after walking into the restaurant, leaving everyone in disbelief and laughter

The short video became a viral favourite as Mzansi turned the hilarious sight into a wave of jokes and memes

People couldn’t stop laughing at the bizarre but funny incident that proved how unpredictable South Africa can be

South Africans couldn’t believe their eyes after a cow appeared inside a Chicken Licken, turning an ordinary day into one of the funniest viral moments online.

A live cow was seen inside a Chicken Licken restaurant, shocking staff and customers. Image: Pixabay, Chicken Licken

Source: UGC

A hilarious TikTok video posted by @newsnexussa on 2 November 2025 had South Africans cracking up after a live cow was seen wandering inside a Chicken Licken branch. The short clip showed the confused animal inside the fast-food restaurant while staff members frantically tried to chase it out. The sight alone was enough to leave people speechless, a cow inside a Chicken Licken fast food franchise. It was one of those moments that felt straight out of a comedy skit, yet it actually happened. Within a few seconds, viewers could see the chaos as workers struggled to control the situation, while onlookers tried not to burst into laughter.

While no one could confirm how the cow ended up there, the video raised questions about whether it had escaped from a nearby farm or was simply lost. What made the video even funnier was how calm the cow appeared amid the commotion, as if it had just stopped by for a quick meal. People online joked that the animal perhaps wanted to be a meal, while others turned the scene into countless memes. The incident became yet another reminder of how unpredictable daily life in Mzansi can be, where even a lunch run can turn into a viral moment.

Funny fast food chaos trended

The video, posted by user @newsnexussa, quickly made rounds online, gaining over 10,000 likes and 200 comments in just a single day. South Africans didn’t waste time jumping into the comments section with jokes and puns. Some said only in South Africa could such a thing happen, while others shared their own funny experiences from fast-food spots.

The mix of disbelief and humour kept the post trending as more people reshared it for a laugh. Despite the confusion, most viewers agreed it was a harmless, funny moment that reminded everyone to find joy in random things. The cow, the chaos, and the laughter, it was pure South African gold.

A trending moment from Chicken Licken’s hilarious cow encounter. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Bless Mabunda commented:

“I just know Chicken Licken is already cooking a wild advert based on this. 😂”

T-Casinova said:

“South Africa is the most random country. 😔😭”

Simphiwe Macingwane commented:

“Ifika kanjani inkomo e-town? 🤔”

Nickii said:

“Chicken Licken can use this for marketing purposes. 😂😂😂”

0125793264_molf commented:

“It’s a sign that Chicken Licken must start selling beef ribs now, not just chicken. 🤣🤣”

Brett said:

“He probably got lost while looking for Steers! 😂”

Amo commented:

“Chicken Licken is hard launching soul sista ya beef. 😭😭”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to fast food

A man shared his discovery of a restaurant that branded itself in comparison to Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

A popular social media comedian shared a video showing himself eating KFC chicken with pap in a pot in public.

A TikTok video showing what KFC looks like in China surprised South Africans with a meal that looked nothing like their local version.

Source: Briefly News