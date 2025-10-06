A TikTok video showing what KFC looks like in China surprised South Africans with a meal that looked nothing like their local version

The unusual dish sparked a wave of jokes and comparisons online, with many debating which country serves it better

The video reminded viewers that even global brands can have vastly different versions around the world

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans were left in disbelief after seeing what KFC meals look like in China, sparking laughter and a wave of national pride.

A young South African man posing confidently before sharing his viral KFC-in-China TikTok video. Image: @collincebelihle25

Source: TikTok

A video shared by TikTok user @collincebelihle25 on 5 October 2025 has taken TikTok by storm, showing what KFC looks like in China. The South African content creator filmed himself opening a takeaway box from a KFC branch abroad, revealing a meal that looked drastically different from what locals know at home. Within a single day, the video racked up more than 14,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments. The surprising sight of small, dry-looking pieces of meat resembling bones caught viewers off guard, sparking confusion about what exactly he had ordered.

Many South Africans were quick to share their reactions, comparing their local KFC favourites to the unexpected Chinese version. Some joked that the food looked unrecognisable, while others found the cultural differences fascinating. The moment captured how familiar brands can look completely different in other countries, turning a simple meal into a viral discussion point. What began as a casual food review quickly became a hilarious cross-cultural moment that united Mzansi in shock and laughter.

Fast food surprise leaves South Africans speechles

The TikTok clip spread quickly across multiple platforms, gaining massive traction within hours. Viewers were amused and slightly disturbed, sharing side-by-side photos of local KFC meals to highlight the contrast. The post’s popularity showed just how curious people are about global variations of familiar fast food, with many agreeing that South Africa’s KFC reigns supreme. It also added to the ongoing online debate about international menus and how local flavours can differ drastically abroad.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Reactions from South Africans were a mix of disbelief and pride. Many took the moment to appreciate their local food, while others laughed at how the meal abroad didn’t meet expectations. For most, the viral video was a reminder that sometimes there’s truly no place like home, even when it comes to fried chicken.

The TikTok creator enjoying his travels abroad while exploring different foods. Image: @collincebelihle25

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

M.C.Msezane wrote:

“Ama-Venda would be happy mos.”

Zama Mtshali33 wrote:

“Biltong yenkukhu. 🤣🤣”

Thando Bhungane wrote:

“Ikati nkos’yami. 😭”

vumanimajozi wrote:

“KFC waseChina unezi ngingila?”

madlokovu wrote:

“Umqwebu wenkukhu. 🤣🤣 Bakithi uhamba namagloves eChina. 🤣🤣”

SphiwehR Skhakhane wrote:

“Unyengelezi usiphekele intibane ulozolo. 😅😂”

Ncaneh Mbatha wrote:

“Uthe ufunani? Ama gloves awani ke? 🤣🤣”

Nqobile.Zamoh Myeni wrote:

“Nizothenga ama lizard ngiyanitshena ukuthiwe KFC.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 other Briefly News stories about KFC

A man shared his discovery of a restaurant that branded itself in comparison to Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

A new father shared a video of himself and his wife introducing their baby to KFC staff members.

A young South African man gained widespread admiration after using his first salary to surprise his family with a KFC meal.

Source: Briefly News