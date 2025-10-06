Three pregnant women went viral after dancing together in a hospital labour ward, bringing smiles to thousands online

The video captured the softer, joyful side of pregnancy, and reminded viewers that positivity can be found even in life’s most intense moments

Many said it was refreshing to see women lifting each other’s spirits before giving birth, showing how shared joy creates calm in uncertain times

South Africans adored the uplifting video of expectant mothers dancing in a hospital ward, turning a moment of nerves into one of shared celebration and happiness.

On 3 October 2025, TikTok creator @likhanyebiyana posted a cheerful video showing three heavily pregnant women dancing together in a labour ward. The moment quickly gained attention online, amassing over 9,000 likes and more than 300 comments within three days. Dressed in hospital gowns and glowing with happiness, the mothers-to-be moved to a popular TikTok beat, filling the room with laughter and energy. The video captured the beauty of finding joy even in nerve-wracking moments.

Beyond the fun, the clip showed the strength and positivity of South African women preparing for motherhood. Their dancing wasn’t just for entertainment; it was a celebration of resilience and life. Viewers loved how the women created an uplifting environment for each other, showing that even in the toughest moments, there’s always space for happiness and connection.

Heartwarming hospital video uplifts South Africans online

The video quickly spread across social media, becoming one of those rare clips that combined humour, joy, and emotion. South Africans shared it widely, calling it the most beautiful thing they’d seen this week. Many said it reminded them that positive energy can make even difficult times easier to face.

Online reactions poured in with admiration and pride. South Africans praised the women’s spirit and the way they turned a hospital ward into a symbol of hope. The video stood out as a reminder that laughter and love can exist even in the most unexpected places.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Sese wrote:

“A few minutes later, nurse ndifuna ukaka. 😂😂”

Irene wrote:

“Anikabanjwa ama labour pains nina angeke. 😂🤣😂”

Phenyodinah wrote:

“All good until two of them give birth and you are left alone with labour pains, still fighting to deliver. 😭 Yuu. 😂”

Kuhle ka Tozama wrote:

“A few moments later. 🤣🤣”

Ñunuza000 wrote:

“Kahlekahle private hospital; it’s boring. 🤣”

Zimbalizikayise wrote:

“Bayabonakala abantu abazophinda. 😭”

Soso wrote:

“Mandimithise haibo kamnandi kanje maternity ward. 🤣🤣”

Star wrote:

“Last trimester and the anxiety I’m having; every time I get a pain, I feel very unready. 😂😭”

Check out the TikTok video below:

