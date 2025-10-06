Two friends took spontaneity to another level when they attended a wedding of strangers and decided to rate the food from their car

The duo’s lighthearted take on the celebration captured the essence of South African fun of being able to laugh, enjoy the moment, and not take life too seriously

The viral TikTok reminded Mzansi that laughter and friendship often make the best memories, even in the most unexpected situations

South Africans couldn’t get enough of the wedding-crashers who turned a random celebration into a hilarious viral moment of authenticity and laughter.

When TikTok user @mankurwaneglendahsenyolo posted a video on 5 October 2025, she didn’t expect it to go viral. The clip, which has since gained over 7,000 likes and more than 400 comments, showed two women attending a wedding of people they didn’t even know. Seated in their car outside the venue, the duo filmed themselves chatting and laughing as they rated the food, giving their honest and very funny opinions. South Africans couldn’t stop laughing at the idea of guests who arrived uninvited but still took their review duties seriously.

The video gave a hilarious glimpse into South African humour and spontaneity. The friends didn’t mock anyone; they simply turned an ordinary day into a comedy moment. Their reactions felt so relatable that viewers compared them to popular social media reviewers who always keep it real. Many South Africans loved that they managed to have fun without being disrespectful; just two friends making the most out of a random celebration.

Viral TikTok celebrates South African humour and friendship

Within just one day, the post blew up on TikTok, quickly crossing thousands of views. The comments section was flooded with laughter, with people tagging their friends and saying they’d do the same. The combination of relatable humour and local flavour made the video irresistible to share, especially among younger audiences who enjoy content that captures authentic South African moments.

South Africans responded with amusement and affection, saying the clip perfectly reflected the nation’s playful spirit. Others admitted they’d attended events they weren’t invited to, proving how shared experiences often bring people together online. The video became more than a funny post; it turned into a feel-good moment celebrating friendship and humour.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Segooo semmm wrote:

“I’m so disappointed — the nerve. 😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Tshepiso_May27 wrote:

“I’m disappointed ka nakweo ba sago mema? 😭😭”

Obakeng Setshedi wrote:

“You know you guys can start your thing ka random tasting food ko manyalong. 🤣”

Dakalo wrote:

“My friend and I had a babalas the other Saturday, and we wanted food, and on our way to get food, we saw a random funeral. 😂 We ate like yhoo.”

Nomaswazi wrote:

“Niziphethe kabi sies.”

Siyanda Mkhwanazi wrote:

“I’m so disappointed… isbindi senu mantombazana ndini siess.”

Venice Prince Sedibe wrote:

“No wonder I had to replace catering companies’ plates after my wedding. Ke satan tšao swana le lena. 😂🤣🤣”

Pashey Shai wrote:

“Skaba la tsamaya ka di plate. 🥰”

