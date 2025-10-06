Anele Mdoda shared that her privacy was breached when her wedding invitation was leaked to the public

Anele Mdoda disclosed that her wedding details were leaked. Image: zintathu

Seasoned broadcaster Anele Mdoda has revealed that people shared her wedding invitation with the public without her consent.

Anele Mdoda, like former Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi, stunned South Africa when her private Xhosa traditional wedding was made public. Anele Mdoda disclosed that people shared her wedding invitation without her consent, in the same manner, a close friend shared photos from her traditional ceremony without checking with her first.

Anele Mdoda reveals her wedding invite got leaked

Anele Mdoda made the revelation on X while responding to fellow user @KeituSeaketso, who expressed frustration after someone supposedly shared their wedding invite, which they expected to be kept private, on social media. The post was captioned:

“You send someone your wedding invitation and they post it on their status? Why the hell?”

Responding to the post on Sunday, 5 October 2025, Anele Mdoda shared the social media user’s frustration and disclosed how people disregarded her request to keep the wedding invite and publicly shared it. Anele Mdoda’s post was captioned:

“🤬🤬🤬🤬 This happened after we repeatedly wrote on the wedding website that please don’t post this anywhere. It’s wild.’

SA reacts after Anele Mdoda shares wedding privacy was violated

Anele’s reaction struck a chord with many South Africans who shared their thoughts about privacy and oversharing on social media. Some users sympathised with her, while others suggested that people were being overly dramatic about invitations.

Here are some of the comments:

@Bright_Afrika said:

“It's witchcraft, shame you can't tell me otherwise. My niece said on her 2nd graduation, she doesn't want to be posted; we didn't post her. Now, everyone doesn’t post their achievements at home. She sat us down, taught us the importance of keeping things private, and we see the results now👌❤️”

@GugwiniM remarked:

“You guys think you're too important. That's the problem, yet you are some shallow wanna be zombies living for likes, fakery, portrayals of "The IT person", social media acceptance and relevance. Humble yourself and go find God. Nothing lasts forever.”

@tlpatrol asked:

“Isn’t a website already public? Or what am I missing here😅”

@BuckBoyLu advised:

“@Anele, it seems y'all are too worried about the wedding and its aesthetics than the marriage. If we put all this effort into our marriages and not into being the trend setters in invitations or guardians of wedding info, and more on our duties in marriage, all this should not matter.”

