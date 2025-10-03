Doja Cat’s lookalike left South Africans excited after being spotted at a local groove, enjoying the music and joining in on the fun

The lookalike impressed the crowd by vibing to amapiano and blending into the setting in a way that felt natural and authentic

The moment went viral online, with many proud that South Africa’s nightlife and culture were getting international attention

South Africans were thrilled to see a Doja Cat lookalike embracing the groove, showing love for local nightlife and turning an ordinary night into something unforgettable that people couldn’t stop talking about.

A Doja Cat lookalike vibing at a South African groove, blending in with the local crowd and enjoying amapiano music. Image: Dia Dipasupil, Axelle

Source: Getty Images

A woman who looked strikingly similar to American superstar Doja Cat left South Africans buzzing when she was spotted at a local groove. The clip, shared by Facebook user @mokgethi_b on 14 September 2025, quickly gained traction across social media. In the video, the lookalike danced confidently to amapiano tracks, vibing with the crowd and pulling off the genre’s popular dance moves in true South African style.

Her appearance added an unexpected twist to the night, with many partygoers convinced at first that it was the real Doja Cat. What made the moment stand out was how the lookalike blended into the scene so naturally, celebrating South Africa’s vibrant nightlife rather than just watching from the sidelines. By fully joining the crowd and keeping the energy authentic, she gave locals a reason to laugh, cheer, and celebrate the shared love of music and dance.

Social media reacts to Doja Cat’s lookalike vibing to amapiano

The video quickly spread across TikTok and Twitter, with South Africans and international users commenting on the uncanny resemblance. The buzz helped showcase South Africa’s nightlife culture and highlighted just how global amapiano has become. Many saw it as a moment that blurred the lines between celebrity culture and ordinary nightlife, proving that the music itself was the real star of the night.

Reactions were filled with excitement and humour. Some viewers said it felt good to see someone who looked exactly like an international star engaging with ordinary South Africans in such a carefree way. Others used the opportunity to joke about the resemblance while still pointing out how moments like these shine a spotlight on South Africa’s music and nightlife scene. The mix of surprise and pride turned the viral clip into a memorable celebration of amapiano and local culture.

A viral social media screenshot showing the Doja Cat lookalike trending online after being spotted at a groove. Image: meneer.cee.ii

Source: Instagram

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Thendo Muthanyi wrote:

“Afrikaans amapiano, so you also want to steal the amapiano genre.”

Nadia Oliphant-Momplè commented:

“Does Doja know this was her. Look, Doja can dance buuut she can’t ‘skit’.”

Mofetsi Joseph Ramathibe wrote:

“So the crowd is really screaming jou ma see.”

Vutesh Dollars said:

“Did you say Afrikaans Amapiano? Neeeh jita.”

Trevor Matlaisane commented:

“Okay, Afrikaans Amapiano, I see... how about the Doja Cat from Both Shein and Temu?”

Yamkela Mia Tshapile wrote:

"Afrikaans Amapiano shame.”

Boity Melloh commented:

“That’s Dr Blue from Skeem Saam.”

Khaya Magwaza wrote:

“Of course, she nailed dancing amapiano - she's got South African blood, she was gifted from birth. One of us.”

Check out the Facebook video below:

3 other Briefly News stories about Doja Cat

American pop star Doja Cat recently announced her highly anticipated world tour on social media.

American singer Doja Cat performed her hit song Woman at the FIFA Club World Cup halftime show.

The latest photo of Doja Cat's mother, Deborah Sawyer, had South Africans questioning actor Dumisani Dlamini's intentions.

Source: Briefly News